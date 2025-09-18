Morning wrap (27.09.2023)
U.S. indices ended Tuesday's session sharply lower, extending the wave of declines seen since the beginning of the week. All major Wall Street benchmarks...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
Wall Street indices are trading lower with major US stock market benchmarks trading around 1.0-1.5% lower at press time. Yields continue to...
Shares of Amazon (AMZN.US) are trading almost 3% lower today. Apart from an overall downbeat moods on the global markets, Amazon stock is reacting to the...
Tuesday marks another day of US dollar strengthening with the greenback being the best performing G10 currency at press time. While US yields are a touch...
A number of reports from the United States was released at 3:00 pm BST today. Conference Board was the most closely watched one and was expected to show...
Wall Street opens lower US500 makes another attempt at 4,350 pts support Coty drops after share sale announcement Wall Street indices launched...
Shares in the world's largest uranium ore producer, Kazakhstan's Kazatomprom (KAP.UK), are up nearly 6% today. Second-quarter results beat analysts'...
DAX below key support zone Fashion stocks extend sell-offs General market situation: Tuesday's session on European markets brings...
3D Systems Corporation (DDD.US) operates in the crossroads of industrial manufacturing and cutting-edge technology, positioning itself for substantial...
Oil: Brent crude oil is scoring a second consecutive week of a stronger pullback. The area tested is around $90, which coincides with the 100-week...
Tesla (TSLA.US) and other European automakers that import from China into the EU will be part of an investigation into whether the electric vehicle industry...
Investor sentiment in the US stock market began to seriously weaken in the second half of the third quarter of the year. Some sort of echo of the Fed's...
Weak sentiment in Asian session, Chinese indices lead declines European indices open lower as US 10yr treasuries yields hit new,16 year high Conference...
Yesterday's session on Wall Street closed with modest gains. The U.S. dollar climbed to new historic highs along with 10yr bond yields at 4,54%...
Rising yields were a theme of the day with 10-year US yield climbing above 4.50% to reach the highest level since 2007. German yields climbed above...
Rising yields are the main theme in the markets today. Sell-off on the bond market that has been observed throughout September has pushed 10-year US yields...
The EURUSD f/x rate has been experiencing declines over last weeks and is currently trading as low as 1.0594, losing more than 0,4% Meanwhile, central...
Dallas Fed manufacturing index reading for September was the only US reading scheduled for today, in an otherwise empty calendar. Report was expected to...
European stock market indices started a new week on the back foot. Declines can be spotted all across the Old Continent with majority of blue chips indices...
Wall Street indices open lower US100 tested support at 23.6% retracement Movie studios gain on deal with writers Wall Street indices launched...
