BREAKING: Very weak PMI data out of France; EURUSD drops!
France - PMI index from France for September. Manufacturing. Actual: 43,6. Forecast: 46; Previously: 46 Services. Actual: 43,9. Forecast:...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
A conference with BoJ Governor Ueda has just begun, where the banker will comment on the bank's decisions on monetary policy, as well as comment on...
BoJ maintains interest rates and reaffirms dovish monetary outlook PMI data and Canadian retail sales data on the calendar. S&P500 with biggest...
- UK Retail Sales (M/M) Aug: 0.4% (est 0.5%; prev -1.2%) - Retail Sales (Y/Y) Aug: -1.4% (est -1.2%; prevR -3.1%) - Retail Sales Ex Auto Fuel (M/M)...
Asia-Pacific markets are trading at mixed levels during today's session in the absence of any surprise from the Bank of Japan's decision. The...
The BOJ is keeping interest rates unchanged, and the Japanese yen itself is seeing moderate declines against other currencies after the bank's dovish...
Post-FOMC risk aversion continue to pressure risk asset, like equities. Declines could be spotted on stock markets all around the world today Wall...
September's central bank marathon is almost over - traders have already heard from the Federal Reserve, Bank of England, Norges Bank, Riksbank, CBRT...
Home Depot (HD.US) has been underperforming broad market indices, like S&P 500 or Dow Jones, so far this year. Stock is down 1.6% year-to-date and...
US Energy Information Administration (EIA) released a weekly report on US natural gas inventories today at 3:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show a 65...
Wall Street indices opened lower Dow Jones drops below short-term trendline Google consider dropping Broadcom as AI chip supplier Wall Street...
Russia informed today that it will enact a temporary ban on gasoline and diesel exports. This will be a full ban and will take effect from today (September...
Weekly report on US jobless claims was released today at 1:30 pm BST. Market was expecting an initial claims reading of 225k, slightly higher than 220k...
European company valuations under supply pressure UniCredit (UCG.IT) at levels not seen since 2016 Citi upgrades Merck KGaA (MRK.DE) shares to a...
Turkey - Benchmark rate (one-week). Actual: 30.00%. Forecast: 30.00%. Previously: 25.00% Turkish lira drops shortly after CBRT decision. Source:...
Bank of England announced its latest monetary policy decision today at 12:00 pm BST. Median consensus among analysts is for a 25 basis point rate hike,...
GBPUSD is at lowest since March and EURGBP at highest since July ahead of BoE interest rate decision. Rate hike decision Today at 12:00 am BST the...
Crude oil is falling intraday, as expectations of a US rate hike offset a tight supply outlook, and the recent dynamic rally initiated a partial profit-taking...
Norway - Norges Bank decision on interest rates. Actual: 4.25%. Forecast: 4.25%. Earlier: 4.00% Norges Bank will likely need to maintain a tight stance...
National Bank of Sweden (Riksbank) rises interest rates by 25 bp to 4.25%. The Riksbank has raised its policy rate by 0.25 bp to 4% in an effort to...
