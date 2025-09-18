BREAKING: SNB holds rate at the curent level; CHF drops!
Switzerland (SNB) - Interest rate decision. Actual: 1.75%. Forecast: 2.00%. Previously: 1.75% The Swiss National Bank held its interest rate unchanged...
Market news
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
U.S. indices dropped after FOMC comments Futures point to lower opening of European session Central bank decisions dominate today's macro calendar The...
The hawkish stance at yesterday's FOMC meeting led to a sell-off in the US stock market. The Nasdaq lost 1.53% on a daily basis, and the S&P500...
FOMC decided to keep rates unchanged in the 5.25-5.50% range. However, new set of forecasts turned out to be hawkish FOMC expects higher growth in...
FOMC decided to leave interest rate unchanged with Fed funds staying in the 5.25-5.50% range. Such a decision was widely expected but hawkishness of the...
As expected, FOMC decided to keep rates unchanged with Fed funds staying in the 5.25-5.50% range. However, there were some changes to economic forecasts...
FOMC announced its latest monetary policy decision today at 7:00 pm BST. There was no surprise - rates were left unchanged with Fed funds staying in the...
Textron (TXT.US), a US industrial conglomerate with a strong presence in the aircraft industry, is one of the best performing members of the Russell 1000...
US Energy Information Administration (EIA) released a weekly report on the US oil inventories at 3:30 pm BST today. Private API report released yesterday...
GBP has been under significant pressure this morning after 7:00 am BST. UK CPI report showed headline price growth decelerating from 6.8 to 6.7% YoY in...
Gaming studio Ubisoft (UBI.FR) has shared more information with the market about the new Assasins Creed 'Mirage' anniversary trailer and published...
US indices open slightly higher US100 tests 50-period moving average at H4 interval Exscientia rallies over 30% on Merck collaboration Wall...
European markets gain ahead of FOMC decision Commerzbank (CBK.DE) the beneficiary of rate rises in Europe Hugo Boss (BOSS.DE) upgraded by Jefferies...
The market indicates a lack of an increase and the end of the rate hike cycle The Fed will publish macroeconomic projections along with a statement...
The unemployment rate in Sweden has risen much above market expectations. Weak data put pressure on Riksbank interest rate decision this week (8:30 BST,...
After an unexpected drop in inflation in the UK, the market reacted with a sharp decline in the GBPUSD pair. The British pound weakened as a result of...
Indices in Europe open higher Fed's interest rate decision in the second half of the day Today, the main indices in Europe are opening slightly...
UK CPI data in August: CPI YoY Actual 6.7% (Forecast 7%, Previous 6.8%) Core CPI YoY Actual 6.2% (Forecast 6.8%, Previous 6.9%) In August,...
Wall Street closed lower on the day before the Fed's interest rate decision, with the SP500 and Nasdaq 100 both ending 0.22% lower. Yields...
Inflation data from Canada for August surprised the market. CPI inflation rebounded to 4.0% and core inflation to 3.3% on an annualised basis. Although...
