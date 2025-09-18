BREAKING: NATGAS gains amid Norway's Troll field production outage!
NATGAS (+4%) and European TTF (+8.5%) prices rose on news of an outage at Norway's Troll upstream field (the largest production zone of its kind in...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
Prior to FedEx's earnings report The market anticipates that FedEx Corporation (FDX.US) will announce its financial results for the first quarter...
Wall Street loses in early Tuesday trading session Oil companies gain on wave of oil price rallies First satellite launch failure in 2 years wears...
Oil: OPEC maintains expectations of clear demand growth next year, albeit with declining Chinese participation There has been speculation about...
Oil is continuing its rally triggered by OPEC+ actions, especially supply cut extensions from Saudi Arabia and Russia. Both countries announced 2 weeks...
Building permits for August: 1.543 million (expected: 1.44 million; previous: 1.443 million) Housing Starts: 1.283 million (expected: 1.44 million;...
- Canada, CPI inflation for August. Actual: 4% YoY. Expected: 3.8% YoY. Previous: 3.3% YoY MoM data. Actual: 0,4%. Expected: 0,3%. Previous: 0,6%. CPI...
TUI (TUI.DE) gains on wave of sustained consumer demand Jefferies raises recommendation for Volkswagen shares (VOW1.DE) Overall market situation: Tuesday's...
Cryptocurrencies continue to rise today on the wave of further reports of blockchain technology adoption among financial institutions, increasing debt...
The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) issued an Economic Outlook report for September 2023 today at 10:00 am BST. Report included...
French fashion holding SMCP (SMCP.FR) has updated its forecast for the third quarter as well as the whole of 2023. It was after this that the dynamic sell-off...
CPI inflation report for August for whole euro area was a key reading scheduled for the European morning today. However, as it was a revision, it was not...
Markets remain rather calm and quiet in the run-up to the central bank marathon later this week. Traders will be offered rate decisions from FOMC (Wednesday),...
European indices opened slightly lower Inflation data from Eurozone and Canada US housing market data for August European stock market indices...
US indices finished yesterday's trading little changed - S&P 500 gained 0.07%, Dow Jones moved 0.02% higher and Nasdaq finished 0.01%. Russell...
Wall Street ended the day with moderate gains as lower volatility prevails, with investors awaiting the crucial Fed decision and Jerome Powell's...
Alphabet (GOOGL.US) and OpenAI competetion Tech giants Google and OpenAI are in a fierce battle to be the first to release next-generation multimodal...
The euro is gaining against most currencies, with the EURUSD pair increasing by 0.30% following information that the European Central Bank (ECB) is allegedly...
Wall Street opens flat ahead of the crucial week Ten year bond yields head higher Micron (MU.US) rises after higher recommendation Oil nears $95...
Gold is currently in a wait-and-see technical configuration. The Fed's September 20 interest rate decision could trigger either an uptrend or a downtrend. Links...
