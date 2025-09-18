Crypto news: Bitcoin rises to 27,500 USD. Will euphoria enter crypto market? 📈
The sentiment of the cryptocurrency market today is decidedly positive although Friday's session on Wall Street was decidedly weak, and indexes from...
Market news
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
Today we are observing a broad rebound in the cryptocurrency market. Interestingly, we are not seeing large movements in the foreign exchange market, primarily...
New home construction starts from Canada came in 252k vs 234,3 k expected and 255,2 k previously PPI inflation in Canada (m/m): 1,3% vs 0,21% exp....
DE30 in zone of important support at start of week Lonza (LONN.CH) CEO's departure puts company shares down 12% Overall market situation: Monday's...
The EUR/USD pair continues to be traded under pressure. Although the ECB announced a new interest rate hike last week, the euro ended up reacting negatively...
The start of the new week has been fairly quiet in the currency market, while the stock market has largely seen declines (Europe and Asia). On the other...
Today we are seeing strong declines in Chinese indices, with CHN.cash already discounted by nearly 1%. Macro data proved weaker than forecast. Exports...
The start of the new trading week is proving to be less than optimistic for investors in bank Societe Generale (GLE.FR), which unveiled the company's...
Indexes in Asia and Europe pressured by Friday's declines on Wall Street Relatively poor macro calendar for today, readings from Canada in focus The...
Chainlink is leading the cryptocurrency market's gains today and is recording the highest volatility of any asset traded on Monday morning. The cryptocurrency...
Today the macro calendar is relatively poor, and the Japanese stock market was closed due to a national holiday. In the new week, the markets are waiting...
1) Today we learned a very good macro data from the Chinese economy. Industrial production increased by 4.5% y/y (expected: 3.9% y/y; previous: 3.7% y/y)....
China has been trying for months to stimulate economic growth after failing to open up to the world earlier this year following months of covid restrictions....
The upcoming week will be full of macroeconomic publications and events! On the top of that other crucial central banks like Fed, BoE, SNB and BoJ will...
The second part of today's session on international financial markets brings a deterioration in sentiment among investors, who, shortly after the start...
Wall Street loses at the start of this week's final session UAW begins strikes at three Ford (F.US), Stellantis (STLA.US)and General Motors...
US Uni Of Mich Sentiment Sep P: 67.7 (est 69.0; prev 69.5) - Current Conditions Sep P: 69.8 (est 74.8; prev 75.7) - Expectations Sep P: 66.3 (est...
US Industrial Production (M/M) Aug: 0.4% (est 0.1%; prev 1.0%) - US Capacity Utilisation Aug: 79.7% (est 79.3%; prev 79.3%) - US Manufacturing (SIC)...
Fashion, industrial and automotive companies post the biggest gains Overall market situation: Friday's session on European markets brings...
As we will learn a number of macro data from the US economy today and today we have 'Freaky Friday' so elevated volatility among Wall Street indices...
