Economic calendar: Industrial production and consumer sentiments reading from US
Important macro data in China turned out better than expected Markets await industrial production readings, Michigan index and inflation expectations...
Market news
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
Yesterday's session on Wall Street ended with gains. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 gained more than 0.8%, while the Dow Jones was the strongest performer,...
The ECB raised interest rates by 25 bps, but signaled the end of the hiking cycle, which supports the rebound in the stock market. Lagarde was also...
Arm trading has started at 54.5 with the IPO price at 54.1. The stock rose almost to $62 and currently is trading a little below $60. We encourage you...
Working gas in storage change came at 57 bcf which was more than expected 51 bcf and much more than 33 bcf increase last week. Working gas in storage was...
The stock market debut of Arm Holdings (ARM.US) is reverberating through the financial press and is once again electrifying the artificial intelligence...
The ECB raised interest rates but signaled the end of the hiking cycle, which supports the rebound in the stock market The end of increases from the...
We looked very closely to the data and projections. The ECB came to a conclusion to hike further, although there were some members that would have preferred...
EURUSD is down considerably below 1.07 and DE30 us above 15700 points at the start of the press conference, as the ECB in a statement signalled the end...
US macro data reading (13:30 BST) US Jobless Claims 220 k vs 225 k exp. and 216 k previously US Continued jobless claims: 1,688 mln vs 1,6925...
Deposit rate: 4.0% (consensus: 3.75%; previously: 3,75%). The market was pricing around a 60% probability of a hike. Other key rates were also raised by...
DE30 in zone of key 2023 minima Investors await ECB decision with uncertainty Metals and mining sector leads gains in today's session Overall...
Commodity companies on European stock exchanges are doing better, and gains in China accelerated after the People's Bank of China's decision to...
German car companies are deepening declines today after yesterday's comments from Ursula von der Leyen, who confirmed that the EU will launch an investigation...
People Bank of China says RRR cut effective rate since tomorrow China cuts reserve requirement ratio by 0,25 PPT In the first reaction after...
Close call The European Central Bank's decision on interest rates is a close call. Inflation remains high, but on the other hand, the European economy...
Today's ECB decision, which will be announced at 13:15 BST, will be in the spotlight of global markets and has a good chance to drive volatility on...
The main macro event today is the European Central Bank decision Claims, PPI inflation and retail sales in the US will be published moments after Indexes...
Yesterday's session ended with modest gains on Wall Street, with stronger supply running in the second half. The Nasdaq gained 0.38%, the S&P...
- The macro event of the day was undoubtedly the U.S. CPI inflation reading, which, despite the higher indication, does not seem to have changed investors'...
