EU considers sanctions on Chinese EV manufacturers ⚡
Chinese electric car manufacturers today are performing poorly and recording declines as the EU looks to halt imports of cheaper cars from China, fearing...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
More
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
More
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
More
Chinese electric car manufacturers today are performing poorly and recording declines as the EU looks to halt imports of cheaper cars from China, fearing...
Shares of Detroit-based automotive companies General Motors (GM.US) and Ford (F.US), as well as Italian conglomerate Stellantis (STLAM.IT), some of whose...
US CPI inflation came in above market expectations. The headline reading came in at 3.7% y/y against expectations of 3.6% y/y. Monthly we had a reading...
USA - weekly EIA inventory report: Crude oil stocks: Actual: +3.95 mb; expected -1.6 mb; previously -6.31 mb Gasoline stocks: Actual:...
The market is pricing in a near 95% probability of interest rates being held at next Wednesday's meeting High fuel prices force airlines to lower...
USA - inflation report for August: CPI headline annual: Actual: 3.7% y/y. Expected 3.6% y/y; previously 3.2% y/y CPI headline monthly: Actual:...
Investors await U.S. CPI reading with uncertainty TeamViewer will reduce scope of partnership with Manchester United Birkenstock filed for...
Will a high inflation reading mislead the market ahead of the Fed decision? Report at 2:30 PM The US CPI inflation report for August will be published...
It's been nearly 16 years since the legendary launch of the first iPhone, which shocked the world in June 2007 and started a buying frenzy for Apple...
The British Pound is losing against the dollar today after significantly weaker GDP data for the month of July and a decline in industrial production....
US CPI inflation data Indices in Europe open lower Today's macroeconomic calendar essentially has one important event planned - the US CPI...
GDP data: UK GDP Estimate YoY Actual 0.0% (Forecast 0.4%, Previous 0.9%) UK GDP Estimate 3M/3M Actual 0.2% (Forecast 0.3%, Previous 0.2%) UK...
Yesterday's market session ended with declines on Wall Street. The SP500 (US500) closed 0.60% lower at 4460 points, and the Nasdaq 100 (US100) lost...
The second day of the week closes fairly flat on Wall Street. The US500 index closes unchanged, while the technological US100 lost 0.40%. The beginning...
Today, the EIA released a report titled "Short Term Energy Outlook (STEO)" providing the latest forecasts and information on global and U.S....
Oracle (ORCL.US) shares are declining over 12% after the company published its quarterly report. The company posted an earning of $1.19 per share, slightly...
Today, the latest OPEC report was published, which clearly shows an increased deficit and a positive outlook on demand for the next year: OPEC data...
Apple (AAPL.US) shares surged this year but the company has so far not indicated where it sees a place for itself in terms of AI technology development....
Wall Street set to open slightly lower on Tuesday Tomorrow, CPI data will determine the direction for US indices Apple (AAPL.US) will present its...
DE30 tests key support at 15,700 points ZEW data points to weakness in German economy SAP loses on wave of lower Oracle results DE30 at...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator