US OPEN: Indices hold steady after another tariff delay (08.07.2025)
Wall Street is waiting on its toes for updates regarding president Trump’s tariff policy, with major indices posting little-to-no change, as traders...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
Slightly higher inflation, strong rebound in claims As expected, CPI inflation for August rose to 2.9% y/y from 2.7% y/y. Core inflation remained elevated at 3.1% y/y. The only surprise was a slightly higher monthly CPI, which rose 0.4% m/m versus expectations of 0.3% m/m. It is worth noting, however,...
Tuesday on European stock exchanges brings mixed investor sentiment. Today's macroeconomic calendar remains relatively empty, with market attention...
Gold prices started Monday's session with declines, but the entire downward movement was erased, resulting in a pinbar candlestick pattern forming...
Oil OPEC+ has agreed to increase production by 550,000 barrels per day in August. A similar production increase is also anticipated for September,...
The German DE40 stock index started Monday's session with an upward movement. Looking at the D1 interval, we are still dealing with an upward trend....
Germany’s finance minister confirmed today that the EU is “ready to retaliate” if trade talks with the U.S. fail, emphasizing that Berlin...
Adidas (ADS.DE) shares are down 11% in 2025 despite the company's strong earnings recovery. Investors are keeping an eye on the tariff environment...
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) kept the cash rate at 3.85 %, defying consensus expectations for a 25 bp cut and signalling it will reassess...
Today’s macro calendar is relatively light. Noteworthy publications include the Ivey PMI from Canada and the interest rate decision in Romania. For...
Indices across the Asia-Pacific region are gaining during the second session of the week, with increases ranging from 0.30% to 0.90%. Trump...
U.S. indices are losing ground in the first session of the week, following the extended Independence Day weekend. Despite the extension of...
A sell-off on Wall Street intensified following President Trump’s recent comments posted on his Truth Social profile. President Trump announced...
Natural gas had been under pressure since June 20, due to lower-than-initially-expected demand from gas-fired power plants. Consequently, inventory builds...
Tesla shares are down over 6% today following CEO Elon Musk’s announcement of founding a new political party called the “America Party.”...
U.S. indexes started the week on a mixed note following last week’s record highs Uncertainty around upcoming trade announcements and tariff...
The United States' customs policy has undergone a major transformation in recent years. From a very open trade country, the United States has become...
On Monday, stock markets in Europe are clearly gaining value, which is related to information about the extension of negotiations on US customs changes....
Eurozone Retail Sales - May (y/y): Actual: 1.8% Forecast: 1.2% Previous: 2.3% Eurozone Retail Sales - May (m/m): Actual:...
Improved market sentiment, especially among “risky” assets, in response to news of the extension of trade talks is pushing down precious metal...
Investors' attention today will once again turn to the issue of tariffs. The US president has stated that countries supporting the BRICS alliance policy,...
