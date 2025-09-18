Commodity Wrap - Oil, Gold, Wheat, Copper (12.09.2023)
Oil Prospects for further growth in US oil production are severely limited. The number of drilling rigs has fallen by 140 this year, down 20% since...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
Sudden, dynamic increases in the crypto market are due to a squeeze of short positions and a general change in traders' positioning after another...
Germany, ZEW sentiments index for September. Currently: -11.4 Expected: -15 Previously: -12,3 Current conditions: Currently: -79.4 Expected:...
As the calendar of macro publications is exceptionally poor today, with Germany's economic sentiment index (ZEW) being the only major publication today...
Spanish CPI Final: 2,6% vs 2,6% exp and 2,6% previously Spanish CPI Final m/m: 0,5% vs 0,5% exp and 0,5% previously Spanish HICP Final y/y: 2,4%...
European futures point to a mixed opening of the European stock market session The macro calendar for today is very light, the key reading...
Macro data from UK: Unemployment rate: 4,3% vs 4,3% exp and 4,2% previously Unemplyment change: 900 vs 17,1 k exp and 29 k previously Employment...
Wall Street indices closed yesterday's session with gains, with the Nasdaq gaining more than 1% driven by gains in technology companies. The S&P...
Moderately positive stock session on Wall Street. The indices are gaining 0.5-0.7%, and the dollar is losing slightly. Tesla (TSLA.US) is up nearly...
Bitcoin is down 2.70% and is struggling to maintain the key support zone at the level of 25,200 dollars. The sentiment in the market is not improving,...
Wall Street opens slightly higher Weaker dollar and flat yields of 10-year bonds Qualcomm (QCOM.US) gains after renewing its deal with Apple The...
Silver gains over 1% today, similarly to platinum. Palladium, on the other hand, gains over 2%, while gold gains 0.5%. This is the effect of a very weak...
DAX gains at the start of a significant week Markets fluctuate in valuing the end of rate hikes by the ECB BMW (BMW.DE) invests in a 110-year-old...
Cryptocurrencies are trading down today although the dollar index is losing more than 0.3% and indices are slowly gaining. Potentially, this shows that...
This week will be particularly important for the EUR/USD for two reasons. Firstly, we will have data on inflation in the US, which is expected to provide...
The start of the new trading week got off to a relatively brisk start, driven by comments from BoJ Governor Ueda, who for the first time openly mentioned...
The price of the futures based on the German DAX (DE30) once again rebounded last week from the support zone at 15600 points. A pro-growth pinbar formation...
European futures point to a higher opening to the session on the Old Continent Investor attention focused on Japanese yen and Ueda's hawkish comments European...
CPI inflation in August was 4.8% y/y against expectations of 5.4% y/y. The m/m dynamics was -0.8% against expectations of -0.3%. Core m/m inflation down...
US indices ended Friday's session slightly higher, capping the declines recorded throughout last week. The benchmark Nasdaq of technology companies...
