Daily summary: Modest rebound at the end of the trading week
- Indices from the Old Continent ended today's session in a slightly better mood, given the declines recorded at the start of trading in Europe. The...
Market news
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
September FOMC decision is looming large but there is still on final key piece of US data to be released and it will be released next week - US CPI report...
Market sentiment has deteriorated, as illustrated by a slight reduction in gains on indices and a rise in yields. The dollar is also gaining. Interestingly,...
The oil market is now heavily influenced by the decisions of OPEC+, specifically countries such as Saudi Arabia and Russia. These two countries have decided...
The US dollar, even though the magnitude of its appreciation is somewhat limited today, is still coming close to breaking its longest weekly streak in...
Wall Street starts Friday session with moderate gains Apple (AAPL.US) remains under pressure from China restrictions; JP Morgan lowers target price...
Jobs report for August from Canada was released today at 1:30 pm BST. The report was expected to show a 20k increase in total employment as well as pick-up...
European exchanges extend weekly losses FED's Barr speech and Canadian labour market data on the calendar DE30 at important support levels The...
Natural gas is in the spotlight today after worker unions in Australia announced that it will begin a long-awaited strike at Chevron Australian LNG plants...
European indices set for higher opening Canadian jobs data for August to be released at 1:30 pm BST Natural gas jumps as workers at Chevron LNG...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading lower with S&P 500 dropping 0.32%, Nasdaq moving 0.89% lower and Russell 2000 declining 0.99%....
The main theme of the Asian session was strong declines in China's indices, with the Hang Seng losing 1.34% after import and export data. The readings...
A strong claims reading indicated a strong labor market and 'fit in' with higher-than-forecast ISM services yesterday The dollar gained on...
EIA reports came in today, but OIL.WTI didn't react on it as much as NATGAS, where we can see 4% rally fueled by lower than expected US inventories....
Wall Street loses from the open, biggest declines, more than 1% recorded by US100 contracts Strong macro data from the US, another low claims reading Weak...
Chevron trades at 4-month high Saudi Arabia and Russia extend supply cuts AI craze disconnected Chevron from broad market indices Chevron trades...
USA, Jobless Claims: Actual: 216k. Expectations 233.5k; Previously 228k Labor costs: Productivity for Q2 (final): 3.5% (expected: 3.4%;...
Wider risk aversion in global markets is supporting the US dollar undex after yesterday's better-than-expected ISM. The Fed's so-called Beige Book...
IMF-FSB Synthesis Paper named "Policies for Crypto-Assets" was published today. The report combines advice and rules from the FSB,...
European indices trade slightly higher DE30 bounces off the 15,650 pts Infineon drops as China plans to widen ban on use of iPhones European...
