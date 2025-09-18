BREAKING: Eurozone GDP revised downward! EURUSD gains!
The revision of the Eurozone's Q2 2023 GDP surprised markets, which had expected a reading of 0.6% growth. Eurozone GDP Y/Y: 0.5% Forecast: 0.6%...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
The Japanese yen has been experiencing significant volatility recently, rising concerns among government leaders in Japan. The country's Vice Minister...
US labor market data - weekly Jobless Claims Ivey PMI from Canada Speeches from FOMC members The macro calendar is relatively light today....
Indices from Asia-Pacific were traded lower. Japanese Nikkei225 traded 1.0% lower, Australian S&P/ASX 200 declined by 0.75%, Kospi traded 0.9%...
Wall Street indices launched today's trading lower with declines deepening later on after release of services ISM data for August. S&P 500 trades...
Susan Colins, chairman of the Federal Reserve in Boston, commented today on the situation in the US economy. In general, Collins suggested that rates may...
AMC Entertainment (AMC.US), US movie theater chain and one of the companies that was at the forefront of 'meme-stock craze', is slumping over 20%...
US dollar is one of the best performing G10 currencies today, dropping only against Japanese yen (JPY) and Australian dollar (AUD). USD caught a bid following...
Gogo (GOGO.US), US provider of in-flight broadband Internet for business aircraft, is one of the best performing US stocks today. Shares are surging 11%...
US indices opened lower Declines deepened after unexpected jump in services ISM Roku jumps after announcing lay-offs Wall Street indices launched...
USDCAD experienced a volatility jump at 3:00 pm BST today, following rate decision announcement from Bank of Canada as well as release of the services...
Most indices in Europe are trading lower today The DE30 is losing 0.50% and is trading near 15700 points Industrial orders data from Germany again...
The price of Watches of Swizterland (WOSG.UK) is losing 1.5% today but has strongly erased declines in recent days fueled by speculation that Rolex was...
Platinum and palladium are currently the most oversold metals. Even industrial metals are currently doing significantly better. Interestingly, during today's...
The recent voluntary extension of oil supply cuts by Russia and Saudi Arabia until the end of 2023 has had a notable impact on global oil prices. These...
Australia's GDP exceeds expectations on an annual basis U.S. trade balance data for June U.S. ISM Services Index Interest rate decisions in...
Indices from Asia-Pacific were traded mostly lower. Only the Japanese Nikkei225 traded higher by 0.70%. AustralianS&P/ASX 200 declined by 0.45%,...
Wall Street indices are mostly down after the extended weekend. US500 is down by 0.30%, Dow Jones is down by 0.4%, while US100 remains flat. Most...
Blackstone (BXMT.US) and Airbnb (ABNB.US) surged on Tuesday after it was announced that both companies will be joining the S&P 500 index, effective...
US market opens lower on the first day after the long weekend. Factory Orders came slightly better than expected. Saudi Arabia extends cuts. Catalent...
