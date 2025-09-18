Bank of Canada expected to keep rates unchanged tomorrow
Bank of Canada is scheduled to announce its next monetary policy decision tomorrow at 3:00 pm BST (Wednesday, September 6). Market expects Canadian central...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
More
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
More
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
More
Bank of Canada is scheduled to announce its next monetary policy decision tomorrow at 3:00 pm BST (Wednesday, September 6). Market expects Canadian central...
Visa (V.US), a global payments technology company, is expanding its horizons by stepping into the blockchain space with Solana. The partnership aims to...
Brent (OIL) and WTI (OIL.WTI) surged over 1.5% following the output announcement from Saudi Arabia. The Kingdom announced that it will extend the current...
Christopher J. Waller, a voting member of the Fed's Governing Council, delivered some comments on monetary policy and economy this afternoon. Comments...
European stock market indices trade mixed DE30 bounces off 23.6% retracement Commerzbank drops after Barclays downgrade European stock market...
Oil An official announcement of extension of additional production cuts by Saudi Arabia and exports by Russia through October is expected this week The...
Apple (AAPL.US) is dedicating a substantial portion of its research and development (R&D) funds to fuel its generative artificial intelligence...
Denmark's largest renewable energy company and installer of offshore wind farms (ORSTED.DK) is losing more than 6.5% today. A few days ago, management...
As Wall Street will start the week today after yesterday's break due to the Labor Day holiday, the attention of investors around the world will be...
PMI indexes in Europe mostly performed weaker than preliminary readings. In countries that reported data for the first time today, the readings were also...
European indices to open lower Weak macro data from China again Investors await services PMI readings from Europe and the U.S. trade balance Weakness...
Asia-Pacific indices fared poorly, following further weaker-than-forecast macro data from China. The Nikkei/Topix and KOSPI indices closed the session...
Today not much happened due to the Labor Day holiday in the U.S. Stock markets in the U.S. and Canada are closed, and only futures are being...
It is strongly expected that the RBA (Reserve Bank of Australia) will decide to keep interest rates unchanged during tomorrow's meeting, making it...
In today's analysis, we begin by analyzing the US dollar index, which, according to technical analysis, has started to exhibit signals that may attract...
European indices are trading higher.Markets in the US and Canada are closed today Bulls on the DE30 are having trouble permanently overcoming the...
Today, markets in the USA are closed due to the Labor Day. Trading in underlying instruments is not taking place, and stock exchanges remain closed. As...
In recent weeks, we have observed significant declines in oil inventories in the United States. This is due to limited growth in production and relatively...
Chinese indices were top performers during the first Asian session of a new week. There are some good reasons behind the improved sentiment towards the...
The Reserve Bank of Australia is scheduled to announce its next monetary policy decision tomorrow at 5:30 pm BST. Market expects that RBA will keep rates...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator