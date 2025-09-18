BREAKING: EUR muted after Sentix index miss
Euro area Sentix index for September was released today at 9:30 am BST. This was the only noteworthy economic data reading from Europe scheduled for today....
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
Cryptocurrencies are back in consolidation, and last week's temporary euphoria caused by a US court decision that criticized the SEC's 'unwarranted'...
European markets set to open higher Second-tier data from Europe, ECB speakers Holidays in the United States and Canada Futures markets point...
Indices from Asia-Pacific launched new week's trading higher. Nikkei and S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.5%, Kospi trades 0.6% higher and Nifty 50 trades...
The main indices in the USA are losing ground at the end of the week, despite a higher opening at the start of the session. The US500 is trading...
Bitcoin is down 2% and deepens recent lows. The price is currently falling to around $25,400. Nearly 4 days ago, investors in the cryptocurrency market...
NFP report for August is already behind us and while there is still some time until the FOMC meeting, investors will hear from the Reserve Bank of Australia...
This week was particularly important, as several macroeconomic publications started to show a weakening labor market, which is considered a lagging sector....
US indices opened higher today, with the US500 and US100 rising around 0.60% and 0,30% respectively US labor data show the first signs of weakening,...
ISM Manufacturing index for August: Index: Actual: 47.6; Expected: 47; Previously 46.4 Employment: Actual: 48.5 Expected: 44.2; Previously...
Dell Technologies (DELL.US) posted impressive second-quarter results, with shares surging by over 12% in pre-market trading. The IT behemoth outperformed...
Canada GDP came below market expectations, USDCAD ticks higher: GDP (y/y): -0.2% vs 1.2% forecast and 3.1% previously GDP (m/m): -0.2% vs -0.2%...
The US NFP report for August was released at 1:30 pm BST today. This is the final piece of key data from the US labor market ahead of the FOMC meeting...
US equity index futures trade higher today while the US dollar index (USDIDX) is trading flat on the day. However, the situation may change in the early...
European indices are trading slightly higher Bulls on the DE30 are trying to break through the 16,000 point resistance before NFP report Eurozone...
USDCAD is one of the currency pairs that may see some more volatility in the early afternoon today. This is because two key reports will be released at...
A number of manufacturing PMI indices for August from European countries was released this morning. However, the majority of those were revisions to flash...
European indices set for flat opening NFP report for August in the spotlight Survey data from Europe and the United States European index futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mostly lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.16%, Dow Jones moved 0.48% lower and Nasdaq gained 0.11%. Small-cap...
Indexes in China scored declines today, with a fairly weak Asian session in Japan and Korea. Hong Kong retail sales came in at 16.5% versus 18% forecast...
