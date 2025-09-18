Salesforce surprised with Q2 earnings 📈 AI 'helping hand'?
Shares of software company Salesforce (CRM.US) gained nearly 6% after opening the U.S. session supported by Q2 results, but have since managed to give...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
More
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
More
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
More
Shares of software company Salesforce (CRM.US) gained nearly 6% after opening the U.S. session supported by Q2 results, but have since managed to give...
Wall Street opens session fairly flat, US100 records 0.4% gain Mixed macro data readings from the US Arista Networks (ANET.US) is up 2% after Citi...
US natural gas inventories (EIA) came in 32 bcf vs 29 bcf exp. and 18 bcf previously NATGAS on M1 rebounds to 2,78 USD despite 'bearish' EIA...
WTI (OIL.WTI) is trading higher even in spite of today's strengthening of the US dollar. Key factor pushing crude prices higher are concerns over the...
Visa reached 2-year highs yesterday WSJ hints at looming increase in interchange fees Impact of fee hike may be negligent Stock mimics performance...
US Core PCE Price index y/y: 4,2% exp. 4,2% vs 4,1% previously US PCE Price index: 3,3% exp. 3,3% vs 3% previously US PCE Price index m/m:...
Initially, ECB members showed no inclination to raise rates in July However, a built consensus eventually allowed for a 25 basis point increase Too...
Shares of Switzerland's largest bank, UBS (UBSG.CH), are gaining 6% today following its Q2 report, after which the market becomes convinced that the...
On August 31, 2023, Swift released findings from its new series of experiments demonstrating that its infrastructure could facilitate the seamless transfer...
At 10:00 BST the markets learned a package of inflation data from the Eurozone and Italy. The CPI reading from Eurozone turned out to be flat and surprised...
European indices trade higher DE30 bulls once again fail near 16,000 pts Siemens Mobility wins tender for electric trains in Austria European...
Weaker labor market data may reduce the chances for further interest rate hikes in the USA Higher oil prices are strengthening the Canadian dollar USDCAD...
France inlfation data for August was published at 7:45 am BST time today: CPI: actual 4,8% y/y; expected 4,6% y/y; previously 4,3% y/y HICP: actual...
upcoming CPI reports from European countries, including France and Poland minutes from the ECB's latest meeting US labor market data –...
Yesterday's session on Wall Street ended with slight gains in the major indices. The S&P 500 gained 0.38%, Nasdaq 0.56%, and the Russell...
The ADP report fared poorly, showing private sector employment growth of just 177,000, against expectations of 195,000 and the previous reading of 312,000....
The euphoric rise of more than 2,800% in shares of the AMC (AMC.US) movie theater chain during the 2021 bull market peak was almost completely erased....
Crude oil inventories (DoE report): -10.584 million brk (expected: -3.267 million brk; previous: -6.135 million brk) Distillate inventories: 1.235 million...
Number of US pending home sales rise 0,9% m/m vs exp. -0,95% m/m and: 0,4% m/m previously It's worth mentioning that this is pretty much lagging...
Wall Street opens the session flat, mixed sentiment prevails Dow Joens (US30) contracts gain 0.22% with Nasdaq (US100) contracts up 0.07%. Investors...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator