Germany consumer sentiments - lower GfK reading!
German consumer sentiment data came in weaker than expectations and lower than the previous reading: Sentiment by GfK: -25.5 vs. -24.5 expectations...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
Despite profit-taking pressure in the middle of yesterday's US session, Wall Street indexes closed higher. The S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq...
The rise in Chinese indexes today has boosted the sentiment of the global stock market. After declaring support for the real estate market and reducing...
Market sentiment in China improved significantly after Beijing authorities announced on Friday that they would support the real estate market. On Sunday,...
The global uranium market is on the edge of a potentially unprecedented expansion, driven by the mounting demand for nuclear power as a solution to climate...
The sentiment of the cryptocurrency market remains mixed, with Bitcoin once again halting dips below $26,000. The still quite strong dollar index is putting...
Fed Dallas manufacturing Index for August: Actual -17.2; expected -18, previously -20 Commentary about the report: Chemical manufacturing...
Wall Street opened slightly higher ahead of labor market data later this week 3M has agreed to pay more to resolve lawsuits The Jackson Hole event...
The EUR/USD pair has been at the center of attention since last week. Investors were expecting that Powell's statements at the Jackson Hole’s...
European indices trade higher DE30 failed to break above 15,800 pts resistance Rheinmetall gains after comments from finance minister European...
EURUSD has been on the rise over the past hour or so, with gains accelerating over the past half an hour. This comes after comments delivered by ECB member...
US natural gas prices (NATGAS) launched a new week's trading with a bullish price gap. NATGAS currently trades around 2% higher on the day. An uptick...
Chinese equities were outperformers during today's Asia-Pacific session and there was a good reason behind this outperformance. A number of measures...
European indices set for higher opening Speeches from Fed and ECB members US NFP report and flash CPI from Europe later this week Futures markets...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded higher today. Nikkei gains 1.6%, S&P/ASX 200 added 0.6%, Kospi jumped 0.7% and Nifty 50 traded 0.3% higher....
European indices completely erased their gains from the initial part of the session due to weakening investor sentiment on Wall Street. DAX and CAC40...
The Federal Reserve members' stances are generally hawkish, emphasizing a cautious approach to inflation control and economic stability. Here is a...
Jerome Powell spoke at the Jackson Hole Symposium Data from the University of Michigan Higher recommendations for Netflix (NFLX.US), better results...
The Eurodollar is trading near a 0.7% sell-off today and testing an upward trend line after Powell's hawkish speech in Jackson Hole. Today's data...
Today at 3:05 pm BST time, the Chairman of the Fed, Jerome Powell, delivered a speech at the symposium in Jackson Hole. Shortly after the start of his...
