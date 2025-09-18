(LIVE) Jerome Powell Speaks at Jackson Hole Symposium!
Jerome Powell Delivers a Speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium at 3:05 BST. Key insights from the Federal Reserve Chairman, Jerome Powell: In the...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
According to Reuters sources, Chinese authorities plan to cut the tax on stock trading by as much as 50%, a move that would support the local market and...
Nvidia (NVDA.US) released its earnings report for fiscal-Q2 2024 (May - July 2023) this Wednesday after the close of the Wall Street session. Results turned...
German Ifo Institute released a new set of its indices today at 9:00 am BST. The headline business climate index dropped from 87.3 to 85.7 in August -...
Speech from Jerome Powell at Jackson Hole Economic Symposium is a key event of the day, and a week as well. Fed Chair is scheduled to begin his speech...
European indices set for slightly lower opening Fed Powell and ECB Lagarde to deliver speeches today European stock market indices...
In spite of a higher opening, US indices finished yesterday's trading over 1% lower. S&P 500 dropped 1.35%, Dow Jones moved 1.08% lower and...
Wall Street indices launched today's trading higher but has later on gave back gains and now all major US benchmarks are trading in negative...
Collins of the Fed indicates that further increases by the Fed are possible, but the bank must be prudent in its decisions. In her view, the Fed is close...
Nvidia reported a stellar earnings report for fiscal-Q2 2024 yesterday. EPS turned out to be around 25% higher than expected while sales beat expectations...
US Energy Information Administration (EIA) released an official, weekly report on change in natural gas inventories today at 3:30 pm BST. Report was expected...
Patrick Harker, FOMC member and president of Philadelphia Fed, delivered some comments on monetary policy this afternoon in an interview with CNBC. His...
Wall Street indices open higher Nasdaq gives back some gains amid Nvidia profit-taking Guess rallies over 20% after fiscal-Q2 2024...
Inflation in Japan accelerated from 3% in June to a record 3.3% in July - yet the Bank of Japan continues to maintain a dovish monetary policy. Although...
The CurveDao cryptocurrency is one of the most systemically important for decentralized finance (De-Fi). The founder of the entire Curve ecosystem, Michael...
Oil Concerns related to economic growth in China are causing a retreat in crude oil prices. China is said to account for over 50% of demand growth...
US durable goods orders data for July was released today at 1:30 pm BST. Report turned out to be mixed - headline sales slumped more than expected while...
Central Bank of Republic of Turkey (CBRT) announced its latest monetary policy decision today at 12:00 pm BST. CBRT was expected to deliver a 250 basis...
Just two days ago, we wrote that the main tech companies index, Nasdaq 100, was striving to break the 15,000-point level. After a strong nearly 8.0% correction...
Major indexes in Europe rebound at the start of the cash session Decision on interest rates in Turkey US unemployment benefits and durable goods...
