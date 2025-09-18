Morning wrap (24.08.2023)
US indices ended yesterday's session with solid gains. The Nasdaq 100 Index gained 1.60%, while the S&P 500 was up 1.10%. The Dow Jones was...
Market news
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
Nvidia's (NVDA.US) highly anticipated report significantly beat Wall Street expectations in both revenue and earnings per share. Revenue from...
Wall Street indices rally higher today. S&P 500 and Russell 2000 trade 1.2% higher, Nasdaq surged 1.8%, Dow Jones gains 0.7% Nvidia...
Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF.US) is one of the best performing Wall Street companies today. US clothing retail released a solid earnings report for fiscal-Q2...
Peloton Interactive (PTON.US) is one of the worst performing US stocks today. Company's shares are plunging over 20% following release of fiscal-Q4...
US Energy Information Administration (EIA) released an official weekly report on US oil inventories today at 3:30 pm BST. Private API report released yesterday...
Flash PMI indices from the United States for August were released today at 2:45 pm BST. Report was expected to show a small improvement in the manufacturing...
Wall Street indices open higher Investors wait for earnings from Nvidia Foot Locker plunges over 20% after suspending dividends Wall Street...
Canadian retail sales data for June was released today at 1:30 pm BST. Market was expecting headline sales to come in flat compared to a month ago (0.0%...
Silver is trading around 1.7% higher today and almost 5% higher week-to-date. In spite of Chinese economy struggling, we have been observing gains not...
European exchanges wipe out most of early morning gains PMI data from Germany and the Eurozone below the 50-point barrier! Morgan...
Nvidia's (NVDA.US) Q2 report is one of the main events, not only in the context of this week but perhaps the entire second half of the year on the...
Services: 48.7 vs. Exp. 51.0 (Prev. 51.5) Manufacturing: 42.5 vs. Exp. 45.0 (Prev. 45.3) Composite: 47.9 vs. Exp. 50.3 (Prev. 50.8) PMI...
The main currency pair is seeing increased volatility today due to the tone of incoming PMI data from the major European economies. EURUSD is losing on...
In line with the decline in Germany's services PMI, the services PMI index for the entire Eurozone is also falling. The PMI for services falls to...
GERMAN MFG PMI FLASH ACTUAL 39.1 (FORECAST 38.8, PREVIOUS 38.8) GERMAN SERVICE PMI FLASH ACTUAL 47.3 (FORECAST 51.5, PREVIOUS 52.3) GERMAN COMPOSITE...
European index futures point to a higher opening of the session on the Old Continent. Investors' attention will focus today on PMI data...
US indices ended yesterday's session relatively weak. The benchmark Nasdaq of technology companies gained just 0.06% on the day, while the S&P500...
Wall Street loses at the end of the session after opening with gains. Worsening sentiment is driven by S&P Global's downgrade of regional...
Wall Street started the session with gains, with the tech Nasdaq 100 leading the gains, which will be heavily dependent on Nvidia's financial results...
