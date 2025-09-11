Chart of the day: GOLD (09.09.2025)
Gold prices are setting new record highs today around $3,650/oz. Since the beginning of the year, gold has gained more than 39%, marking the strongest...
Market news
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
Slightly higher inflation, strong rebound in claims As expected, CPI inflation for August rose to 2.9% y/y from 2.7% y/y. Core inflation remained elevated at 3.1% y/y. The only surprise was a slightly higher monthly CPI, which rose 0.4% m/m versus expectations of 0.3% m/m. It is worth noting, however,...
The Japanese yen has gained significantly in the last 20 minutes after the Bank of Japan announced that a further interest rate hike is possible this year,...
Just days after the August non-farm payrolls (NFP) report, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) is set to release its annual revision of employment growth...
Today’s macroeconomic calendar does not include any major releases that could impact global financial markets. One of the more important events will...
The Asia-Pacific session traded with mixed sentiment. Japan’s JP225 fell 0.95%, Chinese indices fluctuated between −/+0.50%, while Australia’s...
Sentiment on Wall Street is mixed today. Tech stocks are leading gains (US100: +0.4%), with the S&P 500 (US500: +0.1%) also higher. Losses in...
Natural gas futures are up just under 2.0% today, paring back earlier gains that had exceeded 5%. The initial rally was supported by several factors. Firstly,...
Futures on the French CAC40 index (FRA40) are up 0.6% as the confidence vote on the current centrist Prime Minister François Bayrou starts The...
Kecuali koreksi kecil pada 4 September, emas saat ini mencatat reli 10 sesi berturut-turut — sebuah rekor langka di pasar. Logam mulia ini sudah...
The goal is to introduce multimodal and hybrid (edge-to-cloud) artificial intelligence in cars. Hybrid architecture combines on-device AI with the...
Cryptocurrencies are starting the new week calmly but on a positive note, with Bitcoin trading above $111,000 and Ethereum hovering around $4,300. Last...
OPEC+ will raise oil production by 137 kb/d in October, beginning to unwind part of the 1.65 mb/d in voluntary cuts that had been set to last through 2026,...
Almost all of the key macro readings for the day are already behind us However, the entire week will be full of interesting macro data Before...
German Industrial Production (M/M) Jul: 1.3% (est 1.0%; prev -1.9%; prevR -0.1%) - Industrial Production (Y/Y): 1.5% (est -0.3%; prev -3.6%; prevR -1.8%) The...
Moderate gains prevail on Asian stock markets in the early hours of Monday's session; Japan's Nikkei gained nearly 1.5% after a higher-than-expected...
Wall Street ended the session lower. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones lost 0.55% each, while the Nasdaq fell 0.3%. Declines were driven mainly by recession...
We are coming off key U.S. labor market data and the OPEC+ decision on oil production. Ahead lie other important events that could impact markets. Chief...
