German industrial production data exceeds expectations 💡
German industrial production exceeds expectations. This was driven by growth in the automotive, energy, and pharmaceutical industries. Year-on-year,...
Market news
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
Slightly higher inflation, strong rebound in claims As expected, CPI inflation for August rose to 2.9% y/y from 2.7% y/y. Core inflation remained elevated at 3.1% y/y. The only surprise was a slightly higher monthly CPI, which rose 0.4% m/m versus expectations of 0.3% m/m. It is worth noting, however,...
The dollar is strengthening due to Trump's threat to impose additional 10% tariffs. The US president has stated that countries supporting...
Due to Independence Day, the US stock market remained closed today. Concerns about the future of tariff negotiations led to declines in US index...
US indices hit new highs yesterday. Today's lack of trading sessions is causing a slight correction in futures contracts, although it's hard to...
July has begun in full swing, and we've already seen the release of crucial US labour market data. Contrary to previous signals, these figures indicate...
Bitcoin and other “risky” assets are losing value amid a broad market shift toward safe havens, driven by growing uncertainty over upcoming...
Today, U.S. stock markets remain closed in observance of Independence Day. However, market anxiety is palpable due to the approaching end of the U.S. administration's...
European markets record sharp declines, as investors’ anxiety grows ahead of the looming tariff negotiation deadline. Donald Trump’s pledge...
European indices are experiencing declines today as anxieties mount over the potential re-imposition of high reciprocal tariffs by the United States on...
Yesterday, the United States House of Representatives officially designated the week of July 14–18, 2025, as "Crypto Week." During this...
Household spending in Japan rose 4.7 % in May from a year earlier, far above the 1.2 % forecast and the fastest increase since August 2022. On a season-adjusted...
Volatility and liquidity in the markets are expected to be limited today due to the absence of trading on Wall Street (Independance Day). Nevertheless,...
08:45, France - industrial production in May: YoY: -0.9%, forecast 0.1%, previously -2.1% MoM: -0.5%, forecast 0.3%, previously -1.4% Source:...
07:00 AM BST, Germany - Durable Goods for May: German Factory Orders: actual: -1,4% forecast -0.2% MoM; previous 1.6% MoM; Source:...
Wall Street ended yesterday’s shortened session with strong gains following the release of unexpectedly optimistic labor market data (S&P...
Wall Street closed earlier due to tomorrow’s 4th of July celebrations (no session tomorrow). U.S. indexes hit new highs today, driven...
Wall Street records another session of gains following the NFP report that exceeded most economists’ expectations. The unexpected rise in jobs created...
15:30 BST - United States, change in natural gas inventories: Actual: 55 billion cubic feet Forecast: 53 billion cubic feet Previous:...
02:45 PM BST, United States - PMI Data for June: S&P Global Services PMI: actual 52.9; forecast 53.1; previous 53.1; S&P...
01:30 PM BST, United States - Employment Data for June: Participation Rate: actual 62.3%; previous 62.4%; Unemployment...
