Bitcoin is defending key support level!
Amid deteriorating sentiment in the cryptocurrency markets, losses are deepening. The beginning of today's session on Wall Street brought a slight...
Market news
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
Shares of Charles Schwab (SCHW.US) are losing nearly 4% today and deepening the sell-off despite Morningstar raising its recommendation to $80 from $70...
Wall Street opens higher although main indices erase early gains Coinbase buys shares in Circle stablecoin company Microsoft's Activision Blizzard...
Comments from Thomas Barkin of the Fed indicated that the US economy remains very strong, especially compared to other countries. Even if a recession occurs,...
Home sales in the USA: 4.07 million vs. 4.15 million forecasted and 4.16 million previously Home sales year-on-year: -2.2% compared to -$0.24 forecasted...
Stock exchanges in Europe wipe out part of early gains Continental AG (CON.DE) is considering selling part of its ContiTech business Hauck...
Ratings agency S&P Global has decided to downgrade the ratings of several regional banks in the US, raising liquidity concerns, moments after a similar...
The world's largest mining company, BHP Billiton (BHP.UK) reported Q2 results, to which the market reacted with a sell-off in the first reaction, but...
Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium begins this Thursday Powell's speech on Friday a key event No clarity on September's decision yet,...
Nasdaq-100 futures (US100) are attempting to climb above the 15,000 pts mark this morning. The index has been enjoying strong gains since Friday evening...
European indices set for higher opening Second-tier data from the United States Possible decision on Grayscale Bitcoin ETF Index futures point...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. Tech sector outperformed, driving 0.69% gain on S&P 500 and over 1.5% jump on Nasdaq. 'Old...
The first session on Wall Street this week brings gains in the major stock market benchmarks. Market sentiment is improving on a wave of strong financial...
The recent dollar bulls have led to a lot of EURUSD discounting, but at the beginning of the week buyers are coming to the fore and the Eurodollar is approaching...
Tesla (TSLA.US) shares gained more than 5.5% on Monday, breaking a six-session streak of declines after brokerage Baird Equity Research added Tesla shares...
S&P 500 (US500) ended for the 3rd consecutive week with losses. The declines in the indices have been supporting the appreciation of the u.s dollar,...
Declines in the shares of electric car maker Nikola (NKLA.US) have accelerated since the open on Wall Street today and are already above 14% as the company...
Wall Street starts Tuesday's session with gains Palo Alto Networks (PANW.US) on wave of quarterly results and raised forecasts Nvidia...
Bitcoin last week saw its biggest drop since the November 2022 FTX crash. The price of the major cryptocurrency slid from $30,000 and dropped to $25,900...
European stock exchanges gain at the start of the week Property market under pressure with Crest Nicholson (CRST.UK) warning Adyen...
