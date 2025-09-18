A look at USDJPY
Japanese yen is one of the worst performing G10 currencies today after erasing earlier gains. JPY gained during the Asian session on some risk-off flows...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
More
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
More
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
More
Japanese yen is one of the worst performing G10 currencies today after erasing earlier gains. JPY gained during the Asian session on some risk-off flows...
The Australian dollar is one of the worst performing G10 currencies today. AUD is underperforming following the rate decision of the People's Bank...
European indices set for lower opening People's Bank of China delivers disappointing rate cut Nvidia earnings, flash PMIs and Jackson Hole symposium...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded mixed during the first session of a new week - Nikkei and Kospi gained 0.3% each, Nifty 50 added 0.2%, S&P/ASX...
Market sentiments remain pessimistic towards the end of the week, even though the US500 and US100 indices are recovering slight losses from earlier...
This week brought a lot of negative sentiment to the financial markets. Evergrande has filed for bankruptcy protection in a US court - the second-largest...
The heavy rainfall associated with the weather phenomenon known as El Nino is not likely to begin in Argentina until October, which could affect the maize...
Wall Street opened lower today due to uncertainty regarding Fed rate hikes and conditions in China No significant macroeconomic reports are scheduled...
The second largest cryptocurrency has failed to make up most of the downward movement of the past 24 hours although anonymous sources quoted by Bloomberg...
European exchanges are clearly losing at the end of the week HKComp embraces technical bear market Adyen (ADYEN.NL) extends...
Cosmetics, perfume and fashion holding company Estee Lauder (EL.US) today presented its Q2 results. The report turned out better than analysts had expected....
The sentiment of the cryptocurrency market has been quite weak for quite some time, and volatility remained at its lowest levels in 7 years. As expected,...
Contracts in Europe point to slightly higher opening of cash session on Thursday UK retail sales surprised with a much larger decline than forecasts Poor...
Risk aversion is weighing on global indexes, and global bond yields climbed to 15-year highs today (with modest declines in Australia). According...
The strengthening of the dollar and the rise in bond yields are supporting general risk aversion today, as seen in decline in risky assets - bears...
During today's session we can observe solid declines in the gold market, which has to do with the strengthening of the US dollar - supported by strong...
Shares of Norwegian technology company Opera (OPRA.US) are already losing nearly 50% from their July peaks, when the euphoria around AI development was...
Wall Street opens the session without a clear direction - US500 contracts loses 0,1% Claims lower than forecast, Philadelphia Fed up sharply WalMart...
The largest of the cryptocurrencies is recording a weak session today, the price of Bitcoin fell below $29,000 and this time the bulls were unable to pull...
Shares of Dutch digital payments company Adyen NV (ADYEN.NL) are losing mightily today as its H1 2023 earnings report fell short of market expectations....
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator