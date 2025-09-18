WalMart shares up in premarket fueled by strong Q2 results 💵
The results of the largest retail chain in the US, WalMart (WMT.US), confirmed the overall strength of the US consumer and the good health of the company's...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
- USA, Jobless Claims: Actual: 239k. Expectations 240k; Previously 248k - USA, Philadelphia FED regional index for August: Actual:...
European exchanges make slight gains before Wall Street opens Adyen (ADYEN.NL) records the biggest daily fall in the company's history Thursday's...
Recently, markets have seen deflation risks in China - the forecast of a CPI rebound in August has somewhat alleviated these concerns PBoC pledged...
The Fed's minutes have been interpreted as another hint towards a rate hike, although there seems to be significant disagreement among bankers. Nonetheless,...
Norway, central bank decision on interest rates: Actual: 4.00% Expectations: 4.00%; Previously 3.75% - an increase of +25 basis points Central...
Negative sentiment in the broader market is not helping BTC's performance Bitcoin is retesting the crucial support line Despite positive...
Contracts in Europe indicate a lower opening of the cash session on Thursday Today's data includes US unemployment benefits and trade balance...
Asia-Pacific (APAC) markets traded in a weaker mood today, following the momentum of yesterday's US session. Japan's Nikkei 225 is up by...
Eurozone GDP flash report y/y came in 0,6% vs : 0,6% exp and 1% previously and 0,3% q/q - in line with expectations. Eurozone...
The tone of today's Fed 'minutes' remains mixed, however, in the first reaction it supported profit taking on the dollar and the EURUSD...
Fed Minutes reading (7 PM BST) Federal Reserve officials said a gradual slowdown in US economic activity appeared to be happening. Fed still see...
EURUSD ended after 6 hours rather lower in the latest minutes releases, although on average EURUSD gained, but this is the result of reactions from October,...
Today we will learn the transcripts of the US central bankers' discussions from the July meeting, which saw a 25bp interest rate hike to 5.5%. The...
Decrease in oil inventories by 7 million! A drop of 2 million brk was expected with a previous increase of 5.85 million Gasoline stocks fall by only...
Wall Street gains slightly at the start of Wednesday's session New home sales and U.S. industrial production surprised on the upside Retailer...
In July, industrial production in the US rebounded with a 1.0% increase after experiencing declines in the previous two months. Manufacturing output...
Sentiment around Asian indices has been weakening. CHNComp and HKComp contracts were heavily discounted today due to weaker Chinese economy. China's...
European exchanges make slight gains before Wall Street open Investors' attention turns to FOMC Minutes Marks & Spencer (MKS.UK)...
U.S. home construction starts rise to 1.452 million vs. exp. 1.45 million and the previous level of 1.398 million This is obviously positive...
