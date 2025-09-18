PayPal at 6 year lows 📉 Elliott reduced stake in company
PayPal (PYPL.US) shares have been on a dismal streak since 2021 and yesterday dived below the psychological $60 level. Despite fairly good Q2 results,...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
Eurozone GDP flash report (y/y) (Actual: 0,6%. Forecast: 0.6%. Previous: 1.0%) q/q reading (Actual: 0,3%. Forecast: 0.3%. Previously:...
WHEAT quotations are gaining during today's session due to an attack by the Russian side on one of the Danube River ports. The head of the military...
European markets lose at the start of the session FOMC minutes - the macro event of the day EU50 loses nearly 0.17% before...
UK CPI (Y/Y) Jul: 6.8% (exp 6.7%; prev 7.9%) CPI Core (Y/Y) Jul: 6.9% (exp 6.8%; prev 6.9%) CPI (M/M) Jul: -0.4% (exp -0.5%; prev 0.1%) CPI Core...
Tuesday's session on Wall Street saw declines in US indices. The Nasdaq lost 1.14% and the S&P500 fell 1.16%, closing the session below its...
Wall Street starts Tuesday session with declines Banks lose after Fitch warning Nvidia (NVDA.US) shares on wave of raised recommendations...
Canadian CPI inflation for July (Actual: 3,3% y/y. Forecast: 3% y/y. Previously: 2.8% y/y). Inflation m/m (Actual: 0,6% m/m. Forecast:...
US retail sales for July (Actual : 0,7% m/m. Forecast: 0.4% m/m. Previously: 0.2% m/m) Sales excluding cars and fuels (Actual : 1% m/m. Forecast:...
Macro data from China spoils the mood on stock exchanges Fashion companies under pressure from low retail sales in China Tuesday's...
Today's trading session is full of important macro data releases. At the beginning of the day, elevated volatility was triggered primarily by weaker-than-expected...
As reported by CNBC, ratings agency Fitch is considering downgrading dozens of US banks, including JP Morgan (JPM.US). As a reminder, Fitch Ratings downgraded...
ZEW institute index for August (expectations) (Current: -12.3. Forecast: -14.5. Previously: -14.7) Current conditions: -71.3 versus expectations of...
UK wage growth accelerated at the fastest pace on record, underlining BoE concerns that the wage-price spiral driving inflation across the economy has...
Tuesday's session brings a mixed opening to the European cash sessio GBP gains after strong UK wage growth reading Japanese GDP...
Monday's session on Wall Street brought gains in US indices. The Nasdaq gained 1.05% and the S&P500 was up 0.57%. One of the main drivers...
The UK unemployment rate came in at 4.2% against an expected 4% and an earlier reading of 4%. In terms of sheer numbers, the registered unemployed added...
During today's session, we could see mixed sentiment in the European stock market. Germany's DAX gained 0.46%, while London's FTSE100 lost...
Bitcoin is trying to break the sideways trend and, on the wave of a temporarily retreating dollar, 'welcomes the week' with an attempt to attack...
The EUR/USD has been losing strength over the past few weeks, at a time when stock market indices have also begun to recede. However, there are indications...
