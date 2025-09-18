US Open: Wall Street recovers early losses. AMC losing 37%!
Wall Street stopped bears at the beginning of the session, US100 agains above 15,100 pts Nvidia (NVDA.US) recovers some losses - market...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
More
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
More
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
More
Wall Street stopped bears at the beginning of the session, US100 agains above 15,100 pts Nvidia (NVDA.US) recovers some losses - market...
The beginning of the week brings a clear strengthening of the dollar. EURUSD is reporting well below 1.10 and now even the Japanese yen is losing against...
More than 450 companies have already released financial results from the S&P 500 index, with the season coming in slightly better than expected (7%...
European markets without a common direction The Dutch investment company Exor NV , controlled by the Italian Agnelli family, has acquired...
The Bloomberg Commodity Price Index ETF (ICOM.UK) is up today and trying to make up for last week's losses, even despite today's strong pullback...
The theme of the day for today's session is China, where economic uncertainty is being fuelled by the debt problems of China's leading private...
The morning does not start well for risky assets. The U.S. dollar and the Japanese yen definitely reign supreme in the market. Stocks and commodities,...
This morning's topic is China, in particular the uncertainty surrounding developer Country Garden and the decline in new loans in July. Chinese...
Friday's session on Wall Street saw relative declines in US indexes. The Nasdaq lost 0.56% and the S&P500 fell 0.11%. Asia-Pacific...
The dollar strengthened after PPI inflation data from the US. The data came in slightly above forecasts, the headline reading came in at 0.8% y/y...
The last trading session of the week brings a deterioration in market sentiment, which also does not escape the quotations of NATGAS, which today drops...
The Securities and Exchange Commission said in a filing on Friday that it will seek comment on ARK Investment Management's proposal to list a spot...
University of Michigan data for August. Consumer sentiment index. Actual: 71,2. Expected: 71.0. Previous: 71.6 Current conditions subindex....
Wall Street starts this week's final session with declines US PPI inflation reading comes in above expectations Semler...
US, PPI inflation for July: Headline Annual. Actual: 0.8% YoY. Expected: 0.7% YoY. Previous: 0.1% YoY Core Annual. Actual: 2.4% YoY. Expected:...
DE30 loses slightly at the end of the week CPI reading from the US failed to improve market sentiment Results from Bechtle...
US CPI inflation for July turned out to be softer than expected but it did not lead to any major USD weakening. FOMC minutes will be released next week...
AUDNZD is one of the major FX crosses that is making the biggest moves today. This is because AUD is one of the best performing G10 currencies today while...
European indices set to open lower GBP surges after solid Q2 GDP data US PPI and University of Michigan index on the agenda European...
UK GDP report for Q2 2023 as well as production data for June were released this morning at 7:00 am BST. Report turned out to be a positive surprise with...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator