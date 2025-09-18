Morning wrap (11.08.2023)
US indices finished yesterday's trading little changed as post-CPI euphoria failed to last. S&P 500 gained 0.03%, Dow Jones moved 0.15% higher...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
Major stock indexes from Europe ended the session higher. The DAX gained 0.91%, the FTSE100 added 0.42% and the CAC40 closed at +1.52%. The DAX failed...
US gas change (bcf) according to EIA came in above expectations which pressurized NATGAS futures contracts today. Current: 29B Expected: 23B Previous:...
Wall Street indexes are reducing much of the gains from the beginning of the session when investors took a positive view of US inflation data, which supported...
The San Francisco Fed chief, Mary DAly commented on monetary policy and the economy today after readings of lower-than-forecast inflation and slightly...
Wall Street rebounds, US100 gains 1%, BigTech companies return to favor today US CPI inflation lower than forecast, claims rose - market sees lower...
Headline CPI inflation in the United States accelerated from 3.0 to 3.2% YoY in July, which was a reading slightly lower than 3.3% YoY expected. Core CPI...
DE30 gains close to 0.4%, reaction to CPI reading wiped out Allianz (ALV.DE) shares rally after quarterly results Siemens AG...
US jobless claims: 248k vs 230k exp. (227k previously) US continued jobless claims: 1,684 mln vs 1,7065 mln exp. vs (1,70 mln previously) EURUSD...
US CPI inflation report for July was released at 1:30 pm BST and was a key macro event of the day. This is the second of four key releases Fed will look...
The largest U.S. entertainment company, Disney (DIS.US) has released its Q2 report. For more than 2 years, its shares have been in 'disfavor' with...
Nikola halts over-500% rally after earnings Stock erases year-to-date gains Slightly better Q2 earnings than expected Ambitious deliveries forecast...
Today's key data from the American economy: the USA's Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data! A slight rebound in the main inflation is expected...
At the start of today's trading session, shares of Watches of Switzerland (WOSG.UK) are up nearly 4% as the company shared its Q1 FY2024 results with...
Today could be significant both for the shaping of the FED's future monetary policy and the direction of the main Wall Street indices, US100 and US500....
Indices in Europe open slightly higher after yesterday's declines at the end of the day Key US CPI and jobless claims data ahead Allianz, Alibaba...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded mixed today. Nikkei traded 0.40% higher, Nifty 50 traded 0.40% down and indices from China declined up to 0.60%....
Major stock indexes from Europe ended the session higher. The DAX gained 0.49%, the FTSE100 added 0.8% and the CAC40 closed at +0.72%. DE30 quotations...
One of the large companies in the dry commodity freight sector (raw materials including steel, coal and wheat) Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE.US) reported financial...
After the start of the session overseas, we can observe a deterioration in stock market sentiment. The main US stock indices have come under pressure,...
