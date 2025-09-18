US Open: Wall Street loses, BigTech under pressure of Nvidia sell-off
Wall Street loses, US100 loses 1.2% and leads declines on Nvidia correction (NVDA.US) Bank stocks fairly quiet after rating downgrade and Moody's...
Market news
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
Rising Costs of AI, is it actually profitable business? AI is currently a significant trend, with millions of users accessing ChatGPT daily. Given this...
The main cryptocurrency, Bitcoin has seen a sharp rise, which can be tentatively linked to the decision of the Moody's rating agency. This one decided...
Today after the US session, Disney (DIS.US), the largest US entertainment company, will report financial results. Investors expect a decline in net income...
TUI (TUI.DE) and Continental (CON.DE) quarterly results. Italian government imposes limits on application of 40% windfall profits tax; banks...
The Wendy's Company, on August 9, 2023, announced its unaudited results for the second quarter ending July 2, 2023. The company showcased significant...
Oil dropped hard following a release of disappointing trade data from China yesterday, which showed weakness in both foreign and domestic demand. Data...
Global markets have calmed after yesterday's turmoil that was triggered by a combination of a few factors - Moody's rating agency downgrading a...
European indices set for higher opening Chinese CPI drops into negative territory Earnings reports from Walt Disney and Plug Power European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower but off the session lows. S&P 500 dropped 0.42%, Dow Jones moved 0.45% lower while Nasdaq and...
Global financial markets were in risk-off moods today amid disappointing Chinese trade data, Italian windfall tax and Moody's downgrade of US...
Oil has been trading as much as 3% lower earlier today. Crude prices were under pressure after disappointing trade data from China showed bigger-than-expected...
Deterioration in sentiment on the markets is clearly visible today. Risk-off moods can be seen all across the globe. There is no clear reason behind the...
Investors were offered comments from 2 Fed members this afternoon - Philadelphia Fed chief Harker and Richmond Fed chief Barkin. Harker has been rather...
Wall Street follows into footsteps of European peers and opens lower Russell 2000 leads declines on Wall Street Eli Lilly surges...
Shares of California-based manufacturer of plant-based meat substitutes Beyond Meat (BYND.US) are losing more than 15% after results - the company failed...
DE30 loses more than 1.5% and tests the barrier at 15,800 points Company results: Fraport (FRA.DE), Bayer (BAYN.DE) NovoNordisk...
Oil Oil is pulling back after data from China showed weakness of the economy. Price decline exceeds 2.5%, and WTI is testing the $80 per barrel...
Shares of Palantir Technologies (PLTR.US) trade little changed in premarket today after the company reported Q2 2023 results yesterday after the close...
Shares of Danish company NovoNordisk (NOVOB.DK) are gaining nearly 11% and climbing to historic highs. The reason is the results of a study of the obesity-fighting...
