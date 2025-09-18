Lucid shares gain after confirming full-year production forecasts💡
Yesterday after the close of trading, Lucid (LCID.US) reported its quarterly results, which failed to beat analysts' expectations. Despite an initial...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
Today, ECB consumer survey results for June were published at 9:00 BST time. Expectations for inflation over the next 12 months decreased to 3.4%...
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) clarified that its recent yield curve adjustment, announced on July 28th, was intended to sustain the current loose monetary policy...
Italy has approved a 40% tax on banks' additional profits for the year 2023, aimed at supporting individuals with first mortgages and reducing taxes...
Markets in Europe open slightly lower Export and import to China dropped significantly Speeches by FED members in the first half of the day The...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded mixed on Tuesday - Nikkei and Nifty 50 gained while Kospi, S&P/ASX 200 and indices from China traded lower. The...
The first stock market session of this week on the European markets turned out to be relatively mixed. The German DAX lost 0.01%, and the Euro Stoxx...
Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB.US) reported a solid financial performance in the second quarter earnings, with its stock heading towards a record high. The firm...
BoE's Huw Pill commented on the latest macro data and how the narrative around the rate decision is currently shaping up. Banker's highlights...
During today's session, the quotations of contracts based on American NATGAS are gaining nearly 5% in response to incoming weather forecasts in the...
EUR/USD, has been under pressure over the past few weeks. While on one hand, declines in equities have strengthened the US dollar, on the other hand,...
The cryptocurrency market sentiment has not changed significantly over the past week and remains weak. Particularly worrisome is the weakness...
Wall Street opens slightly higher at the beginning of the week Williams indicates interest rates cuts in the next year Stocks are trending upwards...
Indices in Europe make slight gains at the start of the wee German industrial production data surprises sharply lower Sentix data...
Gold is once again trading near its lowest levels in a month, but bulls are seeking hope in the recent rebound that occurred on Friday and was preceded...
Majority of the largest US companies have already reported their financial results for the second quarter of the year. However, this does not mean that...
In terms of market-moving news, this past weekend has been very calm with neither politicians, nor central bankers delivering any significant comments....
European indices set to open lower German industrial production drops 1.5% MoM in June (exp. -0.4% MoM) Earnings from Palantir, Lucid...
German industrial production data for June was released this morning at 7:00 am BST. Report was expected to show a 0.4% MoM drop in German industrial output,...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded mixed during the first session of a new week - Nikkei and Nifty 50 gained while Kospi, S&P/ASX 200 and indices...
