Daily Summary: WTI crude oil close to the highest levels this year, NFP data drives the markets!
The macro event of the day was the NFP reading from the USA. The data for July showed a lower-than-expected market increase in non-farm employment...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
More
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
More
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
More
The macro event of the day was the NFP reading from the USA. The data for July showed a lower-than-expected market increase in non-farm employment...
Economic calendar for the next week is less busy than this week but still includes some reports that can be considered top-tier. US CPI report for July...
Fortinet's (FTNT.US) shares declined by 22.50% in today's market session after the company published its financial results for the second...
FED banker, Austan Goolsbee, commented on today's NFP data and the current macro situation in the context of FED's monetary policy: the FED...
Amazon (AMZN.US) Amazon's shares are surging by 10.40% after the e-commerce and cloud computing behemoth beat Q2 expectations and raised its outlook....
Wall Street opens higher after NFP report Nonfarm payrolls increased by 187000 in July Amazon gains 9% at the market open Investors reacted...
Canadian Unempoyment rate: 5,5% vs 5,5% exp. and 5,4% previously Canadian Empoyment change: -6,4 kv vs 25k expected and 59,9k previously US macro...
US, NFP report for July. Non-farm payrolls: 187k vs 200k expected (209k previously) Unemployment rate: 3.5% vs 3.6% expected (3.6% previously) Wage...
Indices in Europe are losing, but the sheer scale of the sell-off is minima General sentiment has improved somewhat after a series of sell-offs...
The first of four key macro reports for Fed's September decision - NFP report for July - will be released today at 1:30 pm BST. The US jobs market...
USDCAD is one of the pairs to watch in the early afternoon as the first Friday of a new month has come and therefore it is time for release of jobs data...
Wall Street was anticipating today's reports from Amazon (AMZN.US) and Apple (AAPL.US) - the two companies have a combined total of about $4.5 trillion...
European indices set to open higher Jobs data from US and Canada Amazon jumps 8% after earnings, Apple drops 2% European index futures point...
German industrial orders data for June was released this morning at 7:00 am BST. Data was expected to show a 2.0% MoM drop in orders, following a very...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower but off the session lows. S&P 500 dropped 0.25%, Nasdaq moved 0.10% lower and Dow Jones declined...
US indices launched today's trading lower, deepening recent declines. However, situation changed later during the session and now major Wall...
Equity markets have caught a bid in the afternoon and made some decent gains over the past 2 hours. US indices recovered after a lower opening and now...
Shareholders of PayPal Holdings (PYPL.US), US payments company, are having a bad day. Stock is slumping over 10% after the company reported disappointing...
US Energy Information Administration (EIA) released a weekly report on natural gas inventories at 3:30 pm BST today. Analysts expected the report to show...
Apple (AAPL.US) is the world's highest valued company with more than $3 trillion in capitalization and one of Wall Street's main drivers. After...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator