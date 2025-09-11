BREAKING: EURUSD slumps on strong NFP❗️
01:30 PM BST, United States - Employment Data for June: Participation Rate: actual 62.3%; previous 62.4%; Unemployment...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
Slightly higher inflation, strong rebound in claims As expected, CPI inflation for August rose to 2.9% y/y from 2.7% y/y. Core inflation remained elevated at 3.1% y/y. The only surprise was a slightly higher monthly CPI, which rose 0.4% m/m versus expectations of 0.3% m/m. It is worth noting, however,...
United States - Trade Balance Data for May: Trade Balance: Current: -60.26 billion; forecast -69.90 billion; previously -61.60 billion; United...
The minutes from the latest European Central Bank meeting on interest rates—at which rates were cut by 25 basis points to 2.15% — have just...
The final June PMI readings show the UK services sector snapping back to its strongest pace since August 2024 while the euro-area recovery remains fragile...
Stock markets in Europe are gaining slightly on Thursday, although investors seem to be remaining cautious about the US NFP data scheduled for today. The...
The U.S. Dollar Index has had a rough six months. It is down about 11.4% on a total-return basis, marking its worst first-half performance in decades....
Unusually, US labor market data will be released today, Thursday, due to tomorrow's Independence Day celebrations in the US. Several other US data...
June's inflation data for Switzerland delivered an unexpected rebound, with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rising by 0.1% year-on-year. This breaks...
07:30 AM BST, Switzerland - Inflation Data for June: CPI: actual 0.2% MoM; forecast 0.1% MoM; previous 0.1% MoM; CPI: actual...
The key report of the day is the U.S. Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report. Following yesterday’s very weak ADP data, market attention will be even more...
Indices from the Asia-Pacific region post a mixed session. Chinese indices are down between 0.70–1.20%. Australian and Singaporean indices...
The situation on Wall Street is improving despite a negative start. The US500 is reaching new historic highs, gaining 0.3%. The US100 is gaining 0.6%,...
Microsoft has announced another round of layoffs, affecting approximately 9,000 employees, nearly 4% of its global workforce. This marks the second wave...
Bitcoin is gaining 3.5% today due to a combination of bullish technical indicators, strong institutional inflows via ETFs, and positive...
The United States and Vietnam have reached a preliminary trade agreement, announced by President Trump just before the expiration of the suspension of...
United States - EIA Data: EIA Weekly Distillates Stocks: Actual: 3.845M. forecast -1.650M; previous -4.066M; Gasoline Inventories: Actual:...
Stock market indices are up on Wednesday. At the time of writing, the Nasdaq index on the cash market is up 0.47%, the S&P500 is up 0.1%, and the Russell...
01:15 PM BST, United States - Employment Data for June: ADP Nonfarm Employment Change: actual -33K; forecast 99K; previous 29K; The...
European stock markets are rebounding today after two declining sessions (EU50: +0.5%), driven mainly by optimism surrounding trade negotiations between...
MicroStrategy has bought another 4,980 BTC for $531.9 million, bringing its total to 597,325 BTC Metaplanet, a Japanese firm, purchased 1,005...
