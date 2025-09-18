WTI drops more than 3%❗
Although the crude oil inventory reading today indicated the largest ever drop in stocks, Brent and WTI contracts are extending the downward trend. Risk...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
More
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
More
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
More
Although the crude oil inventory reading today indicated the largest ever drop in stocks, Brent and WTI contracts are extending the downward trend. Risk...
Oil inventories. Actual: -17,04 mb Expected: -0.9 mb (API: -15.4 mb) Gasoline inventories. Actual: 1,48 mb Expected: -1.4...
Fitch Agency surprised everyone at the beginning of August by deciding to lower the US's credit rating from the highest possible AAA, down to AA+....
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD.US) Q2 results managed to beat Wall Street's forecast but it wasn't enough to make them a more willing buy today. The...
Wall Street opens lower, US100 loses 1.37%, dollar index gains 0.3% Fitch's US downgrade and better ADP data lifts the stock lower Results...
Yesterday's decision by Fitch to downgrade the US rating to AA+ has so far not caused a very powerful reaction in the markets although the prevailing...
ADP jobs report for July was released at 1:15 pm BST today. Report was expected to show a 190k jobs increase - a significant deterioration from almost...
Investor attention turns to ADP report Earnings from Hugo Boss (BOSS.DE) and BAE Systems (BA.UK) Wednesday's session...
Fitch downgrading US credit rating from AAA to AA+ is the main story of the day. However, investors should not forget about more 'regular' events...
Fitch downgrading US credit rating from AAA to AA+ is the big news in the markets today. However, the market's reaction has been fairly muted given...
European indices set to open lower Fitch downgrades US credit rating ADP jobs report to give hints ahead of Friday's NFP Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mostly lower - S&P 500 dropped 0.27%, Nasdaq declined 0.43% and Russell 2000 closed over 0.5% lower....
Big news hit the markets yesterday after the close of the Wall Street session. Fitch Ratings announced a downgrade to US credit rating - from AAA to AA+....
The stock market rally that was approaching an all-time high lost momentum due to mixed corporate earnings and economic data Data indicated...
The CurveDAO cryptocurrency is known as one of the systemically important blockchains for the decentralized finance (De-Fi) sector. Both it and several...
Wall Street opens lower after weaker ISM report Quarterly earnings from Caterpillar, Pfizer and Uber Technologies Major US indices accelerate...
Before the results of the second quarter of Amazon (AMZN.US) are known, let's see the keys to its growth based on its business units. AWS (Amazon Web...
ISM Manufacturing index for July: Index: Actual: 46.4; Expected: 46.8; Previously 46 Employment: Actual: 44.4; Expected: 48; Previously 48.1 Prices...
Cryptocurrencies are extending declines, with Bitcoin settling below $29,000. The downward pressure was fueled by the hacking of Curve Finance, a trading...
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD.US) is positioned as a rival to both Intel (INTC.PL) processors and potentially one of the beneficiaries of higher demand for...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator