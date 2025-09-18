Key changes in the chip market - China cuts off access to gallium and germanium❗
The semiconductor war continues, with the US and China outdoing each other in introducing export restrictions aimed primarily at the two countries'...
Market news
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
The S&P 500 (US500) recently reached a critical resistance level at 4631, raising questions about the market's next moves. Last week, the Federal...
Index futures in Europe indicate a flat opening session Chinese PMI performed slightly better than expected Publication of inflation data in Europe...
US indices finished Friday's trading session higher - S&P 500 rised 0.95%, Dow Jones moved 0.50% higher and Nasdaq increased 1.85%. Small-cap...
Today, the main indices on Wall Street are gaining on a wave of optimism following a lower PCE inflation reading and the continuation of good quarterly...
Procter & Gamble (PG.US) shares are up 2.3% after company reported fourth-quarter earnings and revenue that surpassed analysts' expectations,...
Intel's (INTC.US) shares rose over 7% following a strong quarterly report, indicating a potential reversal in the company's fortune after struggling...
Wall Street opens higher Intel, Chevron and Exxon Mobil quarterly results Lower PCE data fuels market optimism Wall Street's main indexes...
DE30 in areas of historic highs Mixed GDP data from Germany Market sentiment is bolstered by lower core PCE reading from the US This...
US, data pack for June: PCE price index y/y: 3.0% vs 3.0% exp. and 3.8% previously PCE price index m/m: 0.2% vs 0.2% exp and 0.1% previously Core...
German CPI inflation report for July was released today at 1:00 pm BST. Market consensus pointed to a drop from 6.4% to 6.2% YoY and state-level readings...
EURJPY is one of the currency pairs that is experiencing elevated volatility today. Bank of Japan meeting is a prime reason behind JPY-volatility while...
German GDP report for Q2 2023 was released today at 9:00 am BST and was expected to show a 0.1% QoQ expansion, following a 0.3% QoQ contraction in Q1 2023....
Two key pieces of data from the Spanish economy were released this morning at 8:00 am BST - GDP report for Q2 2023 and CPI inflation report for July. While...
European indices set for slightly lower opening Flash CPI data for July from Europe US core PCE inflation for June European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower - S&P 500 dropped 0.64%, Dow Jones moved 0.67% lower and Nasdaq declined 0.55%. Small-cap Russell...
The end of today's session brought a lot of turmoil to the markets after reports of possible changes to Japan's yield control program. In...
Intel (INTC.US) is one of the leading manufacturers of personal computer (PC) processors. It will report results after today's US session. Investors...
The USDJPY pair is losing sharply and going below the 140 barrier after NIKKEI's announcement about a possible modification of the yield curve control...
Wall Street gains, US100 leads with 1.4% rise Fed rate hike in line with expectations doesn't hold back the bulls Meta Platforms (META.US) results...
