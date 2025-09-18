BREAKING: NATGAS dips after EIA report!
Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimates the working gas in storage to be 2,987 billion cubic feet (Bcf). This figure indicates a net increase...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
ECB will no longer pay interest on minimum reserves - banking sector shares drop after the decision Precious metals lose heavily...
Strong macro data from the United States and a conference by Christine Lagarde, who despite hawkish stance didn't rule out a pause at current levels...
Spotify stock dropped 20% off recent highs Company announce price hikes in over 50 countries Sell-off driven by 'sell-the-fact' attitude Strong...
Christine Lagarde, European Central Bank chair will comment on EBC 25 bp rate hike to 3,75% and situation in EMU economy. As for now Lagarde...
US, US GDP report for Q2. GDP growth (annualized). Actual: 2.4%. Expected: 1.8%. Previous: 2.0% PCE core. Actual: 3.8% QoQ. Expected:...
Social media giant Meta Platforms (META.US, formerly Facebook) today reported Q2 2023 results. The report beat analysts' expectations on both the revenue...
The European Central Bank announced its latest monetary policy decision today at 1:15 pm BST. Just as was the case with the FOMC decision yesterday, the...
Today is the second day of this week's central bank marathon. Traders will hear from the ECB today at 1:15 pm BST, when the Bank announces its next...
FOMC announced a 25 basis point rate hike yesterday, following a pause in hiking at June meeting. Such a decision was widely expected and traders were...
European indices set for higher opening ECB expected to deliver 25 bp rate hike Flash Q2 GDP report from the United States European...
Wall Street traded mixed yesterday, following Fed decision. S&P 500 traded flat, Nasdaq dropped 0.1%, Dow Jones moved 0.2% higher and Russell...
FOMC delivered a 25 basis point rate hike, in-line with expectations. Rates were increased to 5.25-5.50% range - the highest level since early-2001! Powell...
US central bank decided to deliver a 25 basis point rate hike, putting Fed funds rate in the 5.25-5.50% range. This is the highest level of rates in the...
Fed delivered a 25 basis point rate hike as expected. Statement did not bear any major changes - the US central bank will continue to monitor and assess...
FOMC announced its latest monetary policy decision today at 7:00 pm BST. As widely expected, the US central bank decided to deliver a 25 basis point rate...
Boeing (BA.US) is rallying 7% today after reporting results for Q2 2023 ahead of the Wall Street session today. Company reported an unexpected positive...
US Energy Information Administration (EIA) released an official weekly report on US oil inventories at 3:30 pm BST. Market expectation pointed to decline...
Coca-Cola (KO.US) beat Wall Street's revenue and profit expectations and, like Pepsico, raised its full-year outlook. The company conveyed that it...
US new home sales data for June was released at 3:00 pm BST today. Report was expected to show a 725k, following 763k in May. However, actual reading turned...
