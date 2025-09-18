US OPEN: Wall Street mixed ahead of Fed
Wall Street indices open mixed ahead of Fed decision FOMC almost certain to deliver 25 bp rat hike US100 with potential inverse head...
Market news
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
Shares of the iconic engine builder used primarily in aviation Rolls-Royce (RR.UK) are gaining 17% today as the company conveyed that it expects first-half...
It is worth noting that there was a situation in which WTI oil broke through the important 200-session average. Let's analyse a situation where such...
Microsoft (MSFT.US) traded 3% lower yesterday in the after-market session following the release of fiscal-Q4 2023 earnings (calendar Q2 2023). Results...
Uncertainty around central bank decisions and LVMH (MC.FR) results wears European markets down DAX descends to weekly lows Deutsche...
Social media giant Meta Plaforms (META.US, formerly Facebook) will report Q2 results after today's Wall Street session. Considering that the company's...
Visa Inc., the global payment processor, reported a modest increase in its fiscal Q3 2023 net income of $4.16 billion, with adjusted earnings surpassing...
World's most important central banks will announce their monetary policy decisions this week and Fed will be the first one to do so this evening! US...
Yesterday after the end of the European session, global luxury goods leader Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy (MC.FR) reported its Q2 results for this year,...
Shares of one of the leading BigTech companies, Alphabet (GOOGL.US) are climbing nearly 7% higher today ahead of the Wall Street open. Q2 results were...
Lower CPI data weakens the Australian dollar Goldman Sachs predicts a lower target rate for the RBA AUDUSD react to the key level at 0.679 Australian...
Markets in Europe are opening slightly lower FED's decision on interest rates today at 7:00 pm BST Data on new home sales from the market Today...
The Asia-Pacific indices recorded a mixed session today. Japan's Nikkei futures are up 0.3%, the Australian S&P/ASX 200 is trading 0.5% higher...
Wall Street is gaining following positive sentiment from company earnings, higher GDP forecasts from the IMF, and a strong Conference Board reading....
Bitcoin price '' in the range of $29,000 - $29,300 after yesterday's dynamic declines. At the same time, the latest analysis of Glassnode's...
Wall Street opens higher Strong conference board reading do not suggest recession Earnings from GE and GM Wall Street opened higher on Tuesday,...
General Motors (GM.US) shares are falling 3.3% after the company reported Q2 earnings. Tuesday's report revealed that despite a surge in...
New set of indices from the Conference Board were released today at 3:00 pm BST. Report for July was expected to show an improvement compared to June's...
Shares of French technology company Dassault Systemes (DSY.FR) are trading down today although the financial report turned out to be moderately positive....
International Monetary Fund (IMF) released a new set of growth forecasts for 2023 and 2024 today at 2:00 pm BST. Release saw a number of upward revisions...
