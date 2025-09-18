Microsoft to report earnings after market close
Microsoft (MSFT.US) is scheduled to publish its fiscal-Q4 2023 financial report (April-June 2023 period) after the close of the Wall Street session today....
Market news
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
European stocks gained slightly at the beginning of the session Markets await earnings reports from LVMH (MC.FR), Microsoft (MSFT.US) and...
Technology giant Alphabet (GOOGL.US) will report Q2 earnings today, after the Wall Street session. The market will pay attention to the development of...
Oil Crude oil bounced following news of increased economic stimulus in China Both Brent and WTI clearly broke above the 200-session average....
Germany - Ifo sentiment index for July: Actual: 87,3. Forecast: 88. Previously: 88,5 Current Conditions: Actual: 91,3. Forecast:...
The theme of the morning session that generated the most market volatility was reports of further stimulus solutions to the Chinese economy. During a meeting...
European indices futures point to slightly lower session opening Quarterly results of companies in the spotlight for investor Unilever...
Yesterday's trading session on Wall Street marked the 11th consecutive positive close for the Dow Jones index. The Asia-Pacific...
In Europe, investor sentiment was undermined by incoming PMI data from Europe, which indicated a marked decline in business sentiment on the Old...
OPEC+ production and export cuts and slowing US oil production growth could play a role for valuations in the second half of the year. US PMI data released...
According to comments by Ukraine's agriculture minister Solskyi, Russia is trying to hinder Ukraine's wheat exports by alternative routes to the...
The cryptocurrency market is seeing increased volatility in the latter part of today's session, with BITCOIN breaking below the psychological barrier...
Wall Street opens marginally higher. US500 gains 0.2% and US100 loses 0.05% Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ.US) failed to meet Wall Street's...
Industrial: Actual: 49.0; Expectations 46.4; Previously 46.3 Service:Actual: 52.4; Expectations 54; Previously 54.4 Compared to reading from European...
An avalanche of institutions applying to create a spot ETF for Bitcoin ultimately failed to cause a dynamic continuation of Bitcoin's rally above $30,000....
European companies under pressure with moderate declines Markets await Big Tech earnings reports and central bank decisions German...
The Popular Party (PP) has prevailed in the elections, although far from the threshold of an absolute majority and much less than expected since its resounding...
The center-right People's Party (PP) won Sunday's snap general election in Spain, winning 136 seats in the 350-seat parliament. PP leader Alberto...
The German July flash PMI data: Manufacturing: Actual 38.8, Expected 41, Previously: 40.6 Services: Actual 52, Expected 53.1, Previously: 54,1 Manufacturing...
The EURUSD rate remains defensive at its lowest levels in eight days, approaching the consolidation range again Upcoming readings of PMI indices in...
