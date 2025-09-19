Chart of the day - EURUSD (24.07.2023)
The EURUSD rate remains defensive at its lowest levels in eight days, approaching the consolidation range again Upcoming readings of PMI indices in...
Market news
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
European futures indices indicate a slightly lower session opening The week of PMI data begins with Australia and Japan This week is practically...
Asia-Pacific indices traded mostly lower during Monday's trading session. Japan's Nikkei decreses 0.1%, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 traded...
Investors moods on european trading session were mixed, DAX ended Friday session with 0,17% decline, FTSE was slightly higher, and CAC40 ended week...
Shares of the contract manufacturer of the world's most advanced chips, Taiwan Semicondcutors (TSM.US), have come under pressure to realize gains after...
Futures contracts on WHEAT are losing more than 3.5% after yesterday's session, when a candlestick reversal formation was finally ...
Wall Street is opening slightly higher. US100, US500 and US30 are trading up between 0.1% and 0.3% American Express (AXP.US) results disappointed...
American Express (AXP.US) shares are trying to cut losses after an opening in which they lost nearly 4%. A fifth consecutive record quarter in terms of...
Approaching session on Wall Street supports sentiment in Europe US index futures point to higher open on Wall Street SAP (SAP.DE)...
USDJPY is trading sharply higher after the announcement that the BoJ sees no need to modify the Yield Curve Control (YCC) program at this time. The information...
CFD contracts on the Nasdaq 100 (US100) reacted with a significant correction after yesterday's initial attempt to break above 16,000. The Nasdaq 100...
UK, Canada, and Poland Retail Sales American Express Quarterly Results Today's macroeconomic calendar is relatively light in terms of both...
In June 2023, retail sales volumes in the UK saw an increase of 0.7% m/m and -1.0% y/y, following a modest 0.1% rise in May 2023. This rise was fueled...
Asia-Pacific indices traded mostly lower during Friday’s trading session. Japan's Nikkei lost close to 0.52%, Australia's S&P/ASX...
The dollar is currently undergoing a correction, with the U.S. currency significantly strengthening during today's session. The GBPUSD pair has...
Wall Street opens lower as new quarterly reports came in Netflix, Tesla, TSMC, IBM and United Air quarterly results Blackstone became the first...
Markets in Europe in slightly worse mood Technology companies under pressure with sell-offs on Tesla, Netflix and TSMC shares K+S...
US, jobless claims. Actual: 228k. Expected: 240k. Previous: 237k For the week ending July 8, the initial claims for seasonally adjusted benefits...
Yesterday's results of Tesla (TSLA.US) were relatively good. The adjusted EPS came out over 13% above the median of forecasts, and the gross margin,...
We already know the financial results of the largest company in the streaming industry in the world, Netflix. Recently, the movie industry has been going...
