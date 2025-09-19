BREAKING: CBRT raises one-week repo rate to 17,5% (exp. 18,5%)
13:00 - Turkey, interest rate decision: Actual: 17,5% Expected 18,5%; Previously 15% Turkish Lira drops almost 0,6% against US dollar...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
Next Friday (July 28), we await the BoJ's interest rate decision. However, this event does not seem to surprise the market, as earlier this week,...
Quarterly earnings of: Johnson&Johnson, Abbott Laboratories, Philip Morris, American Airlines Jobless claims report and CBRT decision...
Asia-Pacific indices traded lower during Thursday's trading session, despite positive news coming out of China. Japan's Nikkei lost close...
Wall Street benefits from the wave of high investor expectations regarding quarterly earnings season for companies. S&P 500 is up 0.25%...
Apple is making significant inroads in generative AI, having built its own language model (Ajax) and an internal chatbot ⚛ The tech giant is...
Goldman Sachs reported Q2 2023 earnings that fell short of expectations, the only miss among the six largest U.S. banks. Its earnings dropped to $1.07...
Wall Street open higher Goldman Sachs with the weak quarterly results Housing market in the US has shown signs of contraction On...
For the first time since 1960, we are dealing with a double strike in the film industry. Both writers and screenwriters are striking, which largely impacts...
US housing market data for June was released today at 1:30 pm BST, data came in lower than expected for both building permits and housing starts, suggesting...
Today, after the close of trading on Wall Street, we begin the Q2 2023 earnings season among the companies with the largest market capitalisation (the...
Markets in Europe maintain slightly better sentiment DE30 noticeably weaker against other benchmarks Europeans increasingly keen...
10:00 am BST - Eurozone, HICP inflation for June: Headline reading (y/y): Actual: 5,5% y/y. Expected 5.5% y/y; Previously 6.1% y/y Core...
UK inflation dynamics recorded their slowest pace of growth in over a year in June, triggering a sharp depreciation of the pound against other G10 currencies...
The shares of Kering (KER.FR), responsible for brands such as Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent and Balenciaga, are gaining more than 6.5% at the start of the...
Quarterly results for Tesla, Netlix and Goldman Sachs Eurozone HICP inflation data and oil inventory change data Today's macro...
CPI inflation for June (y/y): 7,9% y/y today. 8.2% y/y was expected. Previously: 8.7% y/y. Core CPI inflation for June (y/y): Currently 6,9% y/y. 7.1%...
Asia-Pacific indices traded at mixed levels during Wednesday's trading session, given the lingering uncertainty surrounding the Chinese economy....
1) US retail sales for June rise by just 0.2% m/m (0.5% m/m was expected), while core sales rise by 0.2% m/m (0.3% m/m was expected). 2) Industrial...
Gold is once again on an upward wave, driven by falling bond yields in the US and Europe. Today, we additionally learnt data from the US that shows a weakening...
