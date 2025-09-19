BREAKING: Microsoft at new all-time highs after introduction of additional AI fees 📈
Microsoft (MSFT.US) shares gain more than 4.5% and break out to new historic highs following the announcement of a plan to introduce additional charges...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
As expected to some extent, Threads did not maintain the initial momentum upon its release. And that, oddly enough, is good news for Meta Platforms (META.US)...
Banking sector leads the gains on Wall Street Wall Street shows signs of capital outflow to smaller-cap companies Results from BAC, MS,...
Bank of America (BAC.US) - company shares are gaining 2.55% at the Wall Street opening after better-than-expected quarterly results: FICC Trading...
As you can see, the ISM and PMI indices for industry do not lie, indicating that we have a deteriorating situation all the time. Will services be next?...
OIL: Oil reacts with declines after reaching the vicinity of the 200-day average (on WTI yes, on Brent very close). Oil extends the declines from...
CPI and CPI core data in Canada for June: Inflation CPI in Canada for June: 2.8% year-on-year (expected: 3.0% year-on-year; previously: 3.4% year-on-year) Monthly...
USA, June retail sales: Retail Sales: Actual: 0,2% MoM.Expected 0.5% month-on-month; Previously 0.3% month-on-month Ex Autos: Actual: 0,2% MoM....
Markets in Europe maintain slightly better sentiment Attention focused on US bank results and retail sales report Banks surprise...
The EURUSD continues to rise, mainly due to the weakness of the US dollar following the release of inflation data last week. EURUSD has reached the highest...
Turkish lira hits record low amid concerns of lower interest rate hike Turkey's budget deficit widens significantly to $8.37 billion in June The...
Bitcoin struggles to maintain the $30,000 level Extreme emotions in cryptocurrencies Last week, we wrote about the euphoria surrounding BTC,...
In the RBA minutes, it was noted that inflation in Australia remained high, and the tight labor market indicated the potential for above-average increases...
Retail sales and industrial production in the USA CPI and industrial production from Canada Today's macro calendar is rich in several important...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded mostly lower today - Japanese Nikkei is up 1.50%, S&P/ASX 200 moved 0.12% lower, Kospi is down 0.55%, indices...
Monday brings mixed stock market sentiment - a pullback in Europe and gains in the US No key macro data was known today, so volatility...
Shares of Verizon (VZ.US) and AT&T (T.US) have recently been subjected to massive downward pressure due to the highly publicised lead scandal in the...
The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) today issued a statement regarding potential additional government restrictions on semiconductors. According...
Wall Street gains slightly to start the week Results season moves into full swing Attention turns to results: Bank of America, Morgan...
Ford Motors (F.US) announced on Monday significant price reductions on all versions of its F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck. The cheapest version...
