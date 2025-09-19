DE30: Beauty/luxury sector under pressure, Nordea keeps banking market sentiment!
DE30 descends into 16,000-point region Beauty/luxury sector under pressure from China and Compagnie Financière Richemont results Nordea's...
Market news
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
Today, the agreement regarding the export of grains from Ukraine by sea expires. The United Nations has requested Russia to extend it before the weekend,...
China's GDP growth came out below market expectations! Looking at expectations from the Bloomberg survey, only one economist expected that the country's...
UK economists at Goldman Sachs are predicting a 50 basis point increase in the Bank of England's interest rate during the August meeting, with a projected...
The Chinese Statistical Office assessed that domestic economic conditions are improving Light macro calendar NY FED Empire predicts a slight deterioration...
Stock markets in China, South Korea, and Australia declined, while Japan's markets were closed for a holiday and Hong Kong's trading was...
Wall Street erases most of the early rally fuelled by better-than-expected results from major US banks. The Russell 2000 index loses 0.93%, the Nasdaq...
This week, the largest banks in the US kicked off the earnings season on Wall Street. Expectations were already high, yet megabanks like JPMorgan and Wells...
The US Federal Court's decision that XRP tokens do not constitute securities has led to a frantic rally on XRP. It is now up around 70% compared to...
The shares of AT&T (T.US) are under massive downward pressure, which has temporarily lifted share prices to levels not seen in more than 20 years....
WTI and Brent crude oil are down more than 2% today, breaking a 3-day upward streak. Despite this, this week is likely to close with a strong gain, which...
Michigan's data surprises in two ways. We are seeing a sizable improvement in sentiment; nevertheless, the market also sees a greater chance that higher...
Wall Street gains to end the week Results season starts on a strong note UBS raises recommendation on Microsoft shares (MSFT.US) Coinbase...
JP Morgan (JPM.US) JPMorgan Chase shares gained 4.53% in the ppre-market reading after the company reported a 67% increase in second-quarter profit,...
DE30 weakens against other benchmarks Investor attention focuses on the performance of Wall Street companies Roche (ROG.CH)...
Yesterday, after nearly a three-year legal battle, Ripple won the case against the SEC. Following this announcement, Ripple's gains reached as high...
the price of BTC is holding within the upper boundary of a consolidation channel the victory of XRP against the SEC is improving market sentiment Yesterday...
Focus on the University of Michigan Sentiment Report DAX CFD indices are trading slightly lower today Today's market day appears to be calmer...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded mostly mixed today - Japanese Nikkei declined 1.0%, S&P/ASX 200 moved 0.3% higher, Kospi is up 1.4%, indices...
PPI matched the pace of deceleration of CPI in June. The inflation came out at 0.1% YoY which was significantly lower than 0.4% expected....
