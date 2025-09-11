Economic calendar: ADP – the first US jobs report of the week 🎯
Today we’ll receive the first jobs report from the U.S. this week. Although its importance has declined somewhat recently, it remains a publication...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
Slightly higher inflation, strong rebound in claims As expected, CPI inflation for August rose to 2.9% y/y from 2.7% y/y. Core inflation remained elevated at 3.1% y/y. The only surprise was a slightly higher monthly CPI, which rose 0.4% m/m versus expectations of 0.3% m/m. It is worth noting, however,...
Asian markets are having a generally calm session. The main indexes are seeing moderate gains in the range of 0.00–0.60%, with the biggest...
Wall Street starts the new week with mixed sentiment in reaction to macroeconomic data and comments from Jerome Powell, which support the Fed’s...
USDIDX is approaching 100-period EMA (dark purple) on M30 interval after the US Senate narrowly passed Donald Trump’s “big, beautiful bill,”...
Wall Street is going back to cautious as strong labour market data and status-quo-reaffirming remarks from Fed’s Chair Jerome Powell push back the...
03:00 PM BST, United States - ISM Data for June: ISM Manufacturing PMI: actual 49.0; forecast 48.8; previous 48.5; ISM...
The precious metal has risen over 1.3% today, testing the vicinity of $3350 per ounce. Furthermore, it has recovered above the support zone associated...
Oil: Oil remains under pressure amid expectations that OPEC+ will decide on another strong restoration of production at 411,000 barrels per day in...
On Tuesday, European stock markets are losing value and halting attempts to negate the correction of recent days. On the cash market, the German DAX is...
The US dollar is exceptionally weak, recording its worst half-year performance since 1973 – since the beginning of 2025, it has already lost about...
Eurozone CPI Estimate (Y/Y) Jun P: 2.0% (est 2.0%; prev 1.9%) - CPI (M/M): 0.3% (est 0.3%; prev 0.0%) - Core CPI (Y/Y): 2.3% (est 2.3%; prev 2.3%) The...
We have just seen the PMI data readings for the manufacturing sector in selected key European Union countries: Spain HCOB Manufacturing PMI Jun:...
Futures contracts on European stock indices are trading without a clear direction ahead of the cash session Investors' attention will focus on...
Sentiment on Asian markets remains positive following yesterday's gains on Wall Street. Markets in China, Australia, and New Zealand are gaining...
American indices close Q2 2025 at new record highs amid a more dovish Federal Reserve narrative and expected trade agreements between the US and...
The EUR/USD extended its rally above 1.1750 following dovish remarks from Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic. He expressed openness to one rate cut in...
15:30 BST, United States - Fed Dallas Manufactuing Activity for June: actual: -12.7 forecast: -12 previously: -15.7 Another...
Indices extend above recent all-time-highs Major financial institutions pass Fed’s stress tests Moderna flu shot success boosts...
Gas prices are experiencing a more than 5% pullback today, following a strong surge at the end of last week. On Friday, forecasts indicated significantly...
01:00 PM BST, Germany - Inflation Data for June: German CPI: actual 0.0% MoM; forecast 0.2% MoM; previous 0.1% MoM; German...
