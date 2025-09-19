EURUSD reaches 1.12 as Daly presented less hawkish stance
Mary Daly was interviewed on CNBC today and her statement matched the tone of recent speeches from Fed bankers. At the same time, her statement was slightly...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
EIA Natural Gas Change BCF: Actual 49B (Forecast 50B, Previous 72B). Inventories still rise and stay significantly above the 5-year average which may be...
Viasat is an American communication company that provides its services using satellites. The company said that some unexpected event occurred during the...
DE30 getting closer to local highs PPI data from the US confirms inflationary direction after yesterday's CPI reading BASF (BAS.DE)...
Wall Street’s indices continue their rally after PPI decreased close to 0% Delta Airlines and Pepsico kicked off the earnings season with great...
Delta Air Lines shares are gaining 3.55% in the pre-market trading after the company reported its financial results for the Q2 2023, revealing the highest...
US, PPI inflation for June: Headline. Actual: 0.1% YoY. Expected: 0.4% YoY. Previous: 1.1% YoY Core. Actual: 2.4% YoY. Expected: 2.7%...
Minutes from the June ECB meeting did not surprise the market. ECB members agreed that a June hike was needed and expect another hike in July. Moreover,...
What to Expect from Wall Street's Earnings Season? 🔎 During the typically calm holiday period, the equity market is expected to deliver an...
Today's trading session is proving to be relatively good for companies in the luxury watch sector. This is because Omega manufacturer Swatch Group...
The pound breaks above the 1.3000 level after a better UK GDP reading (UK GDP (m/m) May: -0.1% (expected -0.3%; previously 0.2%)). The data may encourage...
SP500 at new highs this year, CFD contracts above 4500 points. Gains on Wall Street driven by lower macro readings. Will earnings season revise...
Producer Price Index (PPI) in the USA ECB Minutes from the June Meeting European indices to open higher in today's cash session European...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded mostly higher today - Japanese Nikkei gained 1.25%, S&P/ASX 200 moved 0.7% higher, Kospi is up 1.0%, indices...
The US CPI rose by 0.2% in June 2023, following a 0.1% increase in May over the past 12 months, the overall index increased by 3.0%, which was mainly...
Zscaler (-8.0%), Palo Alto Networks (-7.0%), and Cloudflare (5.9%) shares dips following Microsoft's (+1.8%) announcement of their new security...
Although market sentiment regarding the reduction of rate hikes in the USA appears premature, there is a sense of euphoria. Just recently, 10-year yields...
Wall Street opens higher after lower than expected CPI in the US US500 futures on this year high above 4500 points Barkin from FED says that inflation...
The Bank of Canada (BoC) has raised its target for the overnight rate to 4.75%, in line with its ongoing policy of quantitative tightening. The bank's...
Today's trading session is likely to prove pivotal to the week's trading as a result of the scheduled CPI data reading from the US, the BoC's...
