DE30: DAX above 16,000 points after lower US CPI reading📈
DE30 back above 16,000 barrier Markets extend rally after US CPI report KeyBanc analysts raise recommendation on Gerresheimer (GXI.DE)...
Market news
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
US, CPI inflation for June Headline (annual): 3.0% YoY vs 3.1% YoY expected (4.0% YoY previously) Headline (monthly): 0.2% MoM vs 0.3% MoM expected...
At 14:30, we will learn the CPI inflation reading for June in the US. Expectations indicate a significant decline, mainly due to a high base from last...
Asia-Pacific markets post slight gains Index futures in Europe and the US point to higher openings in these markets Investors'...
Asia-Pacific indices traded at mixed levels during Wednesday's trading session, weighed down by uncertainty stemming from today's release...
The ZEW reading from Germany was published before midday, falling to -14.7 from 8.5 points previously (-10 points had been expected), with the country's...
Crude oil is benefiting from good market sentiment. WTI (OIL.WTI) and Brent (OIL) prices are posting close to 2% gains today following news yesterday afternoon...
The new trading week on Wall Street promises to be really interesting. As early as tomorrow, investors will learn the CPI inflation reading from the US,...
A federal judge in San Francisco has denied the Federal Trade Commission's (FTC) request for a preliminary injunction to stop Microsoft (MSFT.US) from...
Although it will be one of the last companies to present its results, on August 8, The Walt Disney Company (DIS.US) remains in the focus of our interest...
Wall Strret slightly up early in session FAANG under pressure over Nasdaq 100 rebalancing plans Zillow Group on wave of raised...
DE30 returns above the 15,800 point barrier ZEW data pointed to worse sentiment in Germany Fashion and industrial companies gain...
Oil: Oil is reacting with an increase to the news about support for the real estate market in China, which could potentially revive economic growth...
ZEW expectations for July: -14.7. Expected: -10; Previously: -8.5 Investors sentiment for July in Germany based on ZEW survey is much lower than expected....
USDJPY pair is influenced by a weaker dollar and lower bond yields A potential BoJ intervention effectively repel USDJPY from 145...
Germany, CPI report for June: the inflation rate in Germany came at +6.4% y/y, slightly higher than the previous month's rate of +6.1%. Food...
Wages in the UK continue to rise. Average earnings for a 3-month period increased by 6.9% year-on-year (YoY), slightly higher than the expected 6.8% YoY...
Publication of the German ZEW Index German CPI Inflation in line with expectations Today's macro calendar is once again relatively light...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded mostly higher today - only Japanese Nikkei dropped 1.2%, S&P/ASX 200 moved 0.5% higher, Kospi is up 1.60%, indices...
Today's session on global financial markets was quiet, without much volatility The range of movement on the main stock indices from the...
