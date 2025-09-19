BREAKING:Novavax on the wave after receiving $350 million for unused COVID shots📈
Novavax's (NVAX.US) share price jumped more than 20% after the biotech company said Canada had agreed to pay $350 million for Covid vaccines that were...
Market news
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
More
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
More
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
More
Last week we ended up witnessing periods of high volatility in the markets, where equities in Europe enter in sell-off as well as U.S equities, although...
Barr of the US Fed announced that the largest US banks with more than USD 100 billion in assets (previously it was USD 700 billion) will have to increase...
Wall Street slightly up at the start of the week Attention this week turns to US CPI inflation and Q2 corporate earnings season China...
Today during the Asian session, we received data regarding the Chinese economy. This data did not impress investors and shows that the recovery is much...
In May, the total monthly value of building permits in Canada increased by 10.5% to reach $10.5 billion. Adjusted for inflation, the value...
DE30 returns above the 15,700 point barrier Macro calendar focused today on central bankers' speeches The most important event...
Citi equity have downgraded US and UK stocks to a neutral rating from overweight, while upgrading European stocks to overweight. Citi notes that European...
Bitcoin is currently priced at $30,100, with a slight decrease of 0.2% today. It has been consolidating above the important psychological level of $30,000,...
This week, Polygon Technology is scheduled to publish the tokenomics for the recently announced Polygon 2.0. From price action point of view tokenomics...
Macro calendar is quite light today Speeches by central bankers in the spotlight Futures indices indicate a lower session opening Today's...
Wall Street indices finished Friday's trading lower but off the session lows. S&P 500 declined 0.16% and Nasdaq dropped 0.35% and Dow Jones...
1) Wall Street erases the morning's declines and all US indices are currently posting gains. The best performing is the US2000, which is currently...
US Baker Hughes Rig Count 07-Jul: 680 (prev 674) - Rotary Gas Rigs: 135 (prev 124) - Rotary Oil Rigs: 540 (prev 545) Source: xStation 5
The US dollar came under heavy downward pressure during this week's final trading session. The weakness of the world's reserve currency is mainly...
Summer has begun and it is usually a more quiet period on the markets. However, Wall Street earnings marathon begins next week and it may keep US indices...
EIA report on US natural gas storage. Actual: +72 bcf. Expected: +65 bcf. Previous: +76 bcf Source: xStation 5
Wall Street in mixed mood after NFP report US2000 rebounds sharply against other indices Levi Strauss (LEVI.US) cuts full-year forecasts Alibaba...
US, NFP report for June. Non-farm payrolls: 209k vs 225k expected (339k previously) Unemployment rate: 3.6% vs 3.6% expected (3.7% previously) Wage...
While markets' attention was mostly focused on US jobs data for June, there was also release of the Canadian jobs data at the same time (1:30 pm BST)....
