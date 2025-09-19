DE30: DAX recovers from yesterday's losses; markets await NFP report!
DE30 returns above the 15,700 point barrier Mixed German industrial production data Barclays initiated analyst coverage of Fuchs...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
Release of the US NFP report for June at 1:30 pm BST is a key macro event of the day. ADP report released yesterday showed an employment gain of almost...
USDCAD is one of the currency pairs that may see elevated volatility this afternoon. This is because jobs data for June from the United States and Canada...
European indices set for flat opening Jobs data from the United States and Canada EIA report expected to show 65 bcf build in US natural gas inventories European...
German industrial production data for May was released at 7:00 am BST today and turned out to be mixed. Monthly data missed expectations and showed a 0.2%...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading lower but off the session lows. S&P 500 and Nasdaq dropped 0.8%, Dow Jones declined 1.1%...
A rather hawkish FOMC minutes release, combined with a streak of better-than-expected US data today, led to strong risk-off moods on global equity...
US dollar has been one of the best performing G10 currencies for the major part of the day. Strengthening of USD has been triggered by rather hawkish FOMC...
Ford Motor (F.US) is trading lower today, following release of US sales data for Q2 2023. Company reported a 9.9% YoY increase in total vehicle sales in...
The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) released a weekly report on US oil inventories at 4:00 pm BST today. API report released yesterday suggested...
Moods on the global equity market are sour today. Blue chips indices from Western Europe trade around 2% lower at press time while Wall Street indices...
USD ticked higher following the release of the US ISM services index for June. Index came in much better than expected, rising from 50.3 to 53.9 (exp....
Odczyt ISM dla usług za czerwiec: 53,9 (oczekiwano: 51,2; poprzednio: 50,3) Subindeks zatrudnienia: 53,1 (poprzednio: 49,2) Subindeks cenowy: 54,1...
Wall Street indices trade lower A double top on US2000 chart Exxon Mobil drops after issuing profit warning Wall Street indices...
As recently as a week ago the world was watching in awe as two business heavyweights - Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg - exchanged blows online and vowed...
Macro data lifts European stock markets lower HSBC downgrades Heidelberg Materials (HEI.DE) shares Suedzucker (SZU.DE) surprises...
ADP employment report for June was released today at 1:15 pm BST. As usual, report was watched closely as it is one of the final hints ahead of the official...
Despite weakness in regulated markets, cryptocurrencies are gaining, and the wave of appreciation is primarily supported by Bitcoin, which has broken out...
The start of today's session on the Old Continent brings a marked deterioration in investor sentiment. The main European benchmarks are losing in the...
The Japanese Yen is the best-performing currency USDJPY bouncing off a key resistance zone. Yen is appreciating amid growing concerns about intervention...
