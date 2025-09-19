Economic Calendar: ADP report in the spotlight
The European session opens lower following sharp declines in Asian indices US labor market data in focus Trade balance and ISM data from the US Today's...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
Factory Orders in Germay for May: SA: Actual: 6.4% MoM. Previous -0.4% MoM WDA: Actual: -4.3% YoY. Previous -9.9% YoY The Germany Index DE30 began...
Indexes from the Asia-Pacific region traded lower during today’s session. Nikkei declined by 1.0%, S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.9% and Kospi is down...
The minutes confirmed that the lack of interest rate hike is indeed a pause and not the end of the rate hike cycle, and further rate increases will...
Today's key publication was the protocol from the latest FOMC meeting held on June 13-14. During this meeting, the Fed decided to hold off on rate...
FOMC minutes were released at 7:00 pm BST today. The document related to the June 13-14, 2023 meeting, in which Powell indicates that the Federal Reserve...
During today's session, shares of the American company Wolfspeed (WOLF.US) are up over 17%. The positive sentiment towards the company, which is one...
Wall Street traded lower ahead of the FOMC minutes Weak Chinese data deteriorate market sentiment MP Materials (MP.US) gains after China’s...
Old Continent under pressure from falling sentiment in Europe and Asia Stifel downgrades German property developer BNP Paribas Exane...
Fed decided to keep interest rates unchanged at June meeting, in-line with market expectations. This was the first time Fed held rates unchanged after...
Oil erased earlier declines and is now trading slightly higher on the day. Improvement in sentiment towards crude was driven by comments from Saudi Energy...
FOMC minutes release is a key macro event of the day. Document will be released at 7:00 pm BST and will relate to the June 13-14, 2023 meeting. Fed decided...
Services PMI indices from European countries were released this morning. Most releases were revisions to preliminary reports and therefore we did not observe...
European indices set for slightly lower opening FOMC minutes in the spotlight Revisions of European services PMIs for June European index futures...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded slightly lower today. Nikkei and S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.3%, Kospi traded 0.4% down and Nifty 50 declined 0.1%....
Tuesday on the global markets was rather calm and uneventful, mostly due to absence of US traders who were off to celebrate Independence Day There...
GBP is one of the best performing G10 currencies today. There were no data releases from the United Kingdom scheduled for today but there were some comments...
Output cuts from Saudi Arabia and Russia announced for August amount to 1.5 million barrels per day combined, and additional Algeria announced a voluntary...
Oil Oil reacted strongly on the first trading day of July following information indicating additional supply restrictions from the two largest...
European indices drop despite limited liquidity due to US holiday Rheinmetall (RHM.DE), Northrop Grumman (NOC.US) and Lockheed...
