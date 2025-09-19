Chart of the day - OIL.WTI (04.07.2023)
Saudi Arabia and Russia's supply cut announcement fails to offset concerns over manufacturing activity slowdown worldwide Deceleration in China,...
Market news
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has kept interest rates unchanged at 4.10% The RBA aims to balance supply and demand in the economy and assess...
The RBA decision the only significant publication No trading on Wall Street Today's macroeconomic calendar is practically empty. In the USA,...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded sideways during the Tuesday session. Nikkei declined 0.6%, Kospi dropped 0.2% and S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.4%. Indices...
In the US, we celebrate Independence Day on July 4th. As a result, the market closed early today, with significantly reduced volume. Tomorrow, which...
The yield curve in the US is experiencing increasing inversion. Today, a new local low was reached, slightly below -110 basis points. This is a result...
Wall Street gains at the opening Bridgewater co-CIO Greg Jensen said markets are getting it wrong and warned of a bad outlook for stocks and bonds Tesla...
USA, ISM index for the manufacturing sector in June: Actual: 46.0. Expected: 47.1. Previous: 46.9. Price Paid Index. Actual: 41.8. Expected: 44.0,...
Tesla delivered a record-breaking 466,140 cars worldwide in the Q2, surpassing expectations Shares gain more than 6% in premarket US trading following...
A report was released on Friday that clearly showed lower soybean plantings in the United States than initially planned. The decrease in soybean plantings...
Old Continent wipes out some of early session gains PMI data confirms weakness in the industrial sector UBS weakens sentiment among...
Oil prices are on the rise this morning. The move was somewhat puzzling at first as it was quite steep and there was no accompanying news. However, the...
The shares of healthcare company AstraZeneca (AZN.UK) are losing more than 4.5 per cent and have suffered their biggest daily fall since 2021 as details...
Economic calendar for the European morning was dominated by releases of manufacturing PMI indices for June. However, it should be said that the majority...
Swiss franc took a hit this morning following the release of CPI data for June from Switzerland. Report was expected to show a deceleration from 2.2 to...
European indices set for flat or slightly higher opening ISM manufacturing index due at 3:00 pm BST Final manufacturing PMIs for June from Europe...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded higher during the first session of a new week. Nikkei jumped 1.7%, S&P/ASX 200 traded 0.6% higher, Kospi added...
The PCE Core inflation came in slightly lower than before and below expectations at 4.6% YoY (expected 4.7% YoY), leading to further weakness in...
Apple Inc. (AAPL.US) is close to becoming the first-ever company to close with a market value of $3 trillion, as its stock is rising more than 1.8%...
The largest global manufacturer of athletic footwear and apparel, Nike (NKE.US) reported results for its fiscal fourth quarter. Although sales in both...
