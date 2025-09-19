Nike earnings slightly below expectations. Shares with 2,8% loss 📉
The largest global manufacturer of athletic footwear and apparel, Nike (NKE.US) reported results for its fiscal fourth quarter. Although sales in both...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
Wall Street opens higher as PCE data reveals lowest inflation in over 2 years S&P 500 is up 1.0%, and Nasdaq Composite gains 1.1% Headline PCE...
The University of Michigan released the final consumer sentiment index for Junetoday at 3:00 pm BST. In June, UoM index rises to 64.4, surpassing...
The Wall Street Journal reports that the SEC finds the recent filings for the creation of the first Bitcoin ETF to be inadequate. The SEC specifically...
Markets gain on wave of macro data releases LEG Immobilien increases forecasts for the full year This week's final trading session...
US, data pack for May. PCE price index y/y: 3.8% vs 3.8% exp. and 4.4% previously PCE price index m/m: 0.1% vs 0,1% exp and 0.4% previously Core...
The US dollar managed to recover a bulk of morning losses and is no longer the worst performing G10 currency. Greenback is now neither leader nor loser...
CPI inflation report for June for the whole euro area was released today at 10:00 am BST. There was a feeling that reading may surprise to the upside after...
Two cryptocurrencies, LITECOIN and BITCOINCASH have been gaining vigorously recently and continued their gains today as Bitcoin tries to climb above $31,000....
Australian dollar is one of the best performing G10 currencies today as all commodity currencies catch a bid. AUD held onto gains even after Chinese PMI...
European indices set to open higher CPI inflation data from France and euro area Core PCE data for May scheduled release at 1:30 pm BST Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher - S&P 500 gained 0.45%, Dow Jones moved 0.80% higher and Russell 2000 gained over 1%. Nasdaq...
Before midday, we learned inflation data from Germany and Spain. CPI from Germany rose from 6.1% to 6.4% year-on-year, against a consensus reading...
The quotations of the GBPUSD currency pair have recently been moving in an upward trend. However, looking at the H4 interval, we observe a potential change...
The US Dollar Index (USDIDX) came out today at its highest levels in a fortnight. The broad-market appreciation of the world's reserve currency was...
One of the leading chipmakers in the US, Micron (MU.US) reported financial results yesterday that slightly beat expectations in terms of revenue, loss...
EIA natural gas storage report. Actual: + 76 bcf. Expected: +83 bcf. Previous: +95 bcf Source: xStation 5
Wall Street mixed at start of session, Russell 2000 gains strongly Brainard expects a return to inflation target by election time Fed's...
The largest U.S. manufacturer of athletic footwear and apparel, Nike (NKE.US) will report its results for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2023 after today...
Germany, CPI for June YoY: 6.4% YoY vs 6.1 YoY expected (6.3% YoY previously) MoM: 0.3% MoM vs -0.1% MoM expected (0.2% MoM prior) The marginally...
