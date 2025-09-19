GOLD tests $1,900❗
Revision of the US GDP data for Q1 2023 was expected to be a non-event as it was the third release of the data and was not expected to show any major deviations....
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
More
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
More
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
More
Revision of the US GDP data for Q1 2023 was expected to be a non-event as it was the third release of the data and was not expected to show any major deviations....
The DAX-Future / DE30 is showing signs of recovery this week. Source: xStation5 W1 chart The strong support zone between 15,816...
However, actual data showed quite a big upward revision to the GDP data with growth in Q1 2023 coming in at 2.0%, up from 1.4% in the second release. Core...
DE30 awaits CPI report from Germany UBS reinforces sentiment around Bilfinger (GBF.DE) E.ON shares (EOAN.DE) to buy at...
US semiconductor stocks dropped on reports of tougher export restrictions to China AMD and Nvidia among exposed stocks Impact on AMD's business...
The US dollar has been trading higher since the release of solid US housing market data and the Conference Board consumer confidence report on Tuesday....
Riksbank announced its latest monetary policy decision today at 8:30 am BST. Swedish central bank decided on a 25 basis point rate hike, in-line with market...
Spanish CPI report for June was released today at 8:00 am BST. Report was expected to show a slowdown in headline measure from 3.2 to 1.7% YoY. However,...
European indices set for flat opening Flash CPI data for June from Germany and Spain Riskbank expected to deliver 25 bp rate hike European...
US indices traded mixed yesterday - Dow Jones dropped 0.22%, S&P 500 moved 0.04% lower, Nasdaq gained 0.27% and Russell 2000 jumped almost 0.5% Indices...
Wall Street indices trade mixed today - S&P 500 drops 0.2%, Dow Jones declines 0.4%, Nasdaq gains 0.1% and Russell 2000 adds 0.2% European...
US natural gas prices have been trading upwards recently. Taking a look at H4 interval, we can see that the latest upward impulse was launched at the beginning...
US dollar is one of the best performing G10 currencies today. US currency continued the upward move launched yesterday after release of solid housing market...
US Energy Information Administration (EIA) released an official weekly report on US oil inventories today at 3:30 pm BST. Market expected builds in oil...
Monetary policy panel at ECB central banking forum in Sintra, Portugal began at 3:40 pm BST. Event was watched closely as it was attended by heads of European...
Wall Street opens slightly lower Semiconductor shares drop after WSJ report General Mills drops after fiscal-Q4 2023 earnings Wall...
Micron Technology (MU.US) one of the leading semiconductor manufacturers in the US will release its results after the close of the Wall Street session....
DE30 returns above the 16,000 point barrier UBS supports sentiment around Deutsche Post Goldman Sachs strengthens oversold Siemens...
The New Zealand dollar is today a victim of low inflation in Australia. Inflation in Australia fell today for May to 5.6% year-on-year (YoY) with an expected...
With the declines recently recorded in the technology companies that make up the US100 index, analyst coverage and in particular the recommendations themselves...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator