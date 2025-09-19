Morning wrap (27.06.2023)
Indexes from the Asia-Pacific region were mixed during the second session of the new week. Nikkei dropped by 0.5%, S&P/ASX 200 gained...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
Wall Street, after initial gains at the beginning of the session, ended the day in losses. The sharper declines were not caused by any specific information...
Wall Street indices are starting the week with dynamic declines. The scale of the sell-off is best seen on the technology behemoth US100, which is currently...
Shares of global pharmaceutical company Pfizer (PFE.US) are down nearly 4 per cent in today's session following the end of work on an experimental...
Last week was marked by a deterioration in the overall market sentiment, which ultimately led to declines in indices and gains in the US dollar. The...
Wall Street opens higher after volatile weekend Indices trade calmly following the chaotic but short-lived mutiny in Russia Wall Street...
Dallas Regional Activity for June Actual: -23.2 versus -20.0 expected and -29.1 previously The regional indicator from the Federal...
Aston Martin (AML.UK) and Lucid Group (LCID.US) have entered into an agreement in which Lucid, in exchange for a 3.7% stake, will share high-performance...
Last week, we witnessed hawkish signals from many central banks. Some of them raised interest rates more aggressively than expected, and in the case of...
DE30 caps some of the morning's decline Index remains below its 50-day EMA Ifo adds to gloomy investor sentiment Analysts...
NATGAS continues to gain after last week's rollover and trades above $2.80 per MMBTu already, what may suggest that seasonal rebound has already started....
Cryptocurrencies are seeing a slight correction after Bitcoin's euphoric gains last week. At the same time BTC' is trading above $30,000 for the...
Ifo Institute released a new set of survey data today at 9:00 am BST. Data turned out to be a disappointment. Headline Business Climate index dropped from...
Summary of Opinions from Bank of Japan's June meeting was released overnight and while the document is often overlooked by investors, this time it...
European indices set for flat opening Survey data from Germany and the United States Speeches from ECB and SNB members Markets remain calm...
Feud between Russian Ministry of Defense and PMC Wagner escalated into a rebellion over the weekend with the latter taking control of a few Russian...
This week brought a hawkish surprise from central banks, with the Bank of England and Norges Bank making larger-than-expected interest rate hikes. Fed...
U.S. indexes are trading a weak session amid growing concerns about the continued health of the economy. However, the Nasdaq 100 managed to make up...
Virgin Galactic (SPCE.US) shares are losing nearly 20% today as the company seeks additional capital to fund continued operations. While this seemed obvious...
