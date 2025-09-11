DE40: European markets in wait-and-see mode ahead of US trade deals 📃
European stock indexes start the week with a moderately cautious tone. The deadline for trade negotiations expires on July 9 next week. Germany's...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
More
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
More
Slightly higher inflation, strong rebound in claims As expected, CPI inflation for August rose to 2.9% y/y from 2.7% y/y. Core inflation remained elevated at 3.1% y/y. The only surprise was a slightly higher monthly CPI, which rose 0.4% m/m versus expectations of 0.3% m/m. It is worth noting, however,...
More
European stock indexes start the week with a moderately cautious tone. The deadline for trade negotiations expires on July 9 next week. Germany's...
Shares in major US banks, including Wells Fargo, JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, and Bank of America, are rising following the announcement of the results of...
The U.S. dollar is hovering near multi-year lows, testing key support levels around 97.0000 Weak data on personal income and consumer spending, along...
Markets are starting the new week with gains in U.S. futures and a moderately calm session across the European continent. Investors are awaiting trade...
07:00 AM BST, United Kingdom - GDP data: GDP (Q1): actual 0.7% QoQ; forecast 0.7% QoQ; previous 0.1% QoQ; GDP (Q1): actual 1.3%...
The session in the Asia-Pacific region is stable, with index changes not exceeding +/- 0.30%. Chinese indexes are down between 0.10–0.30%. The...
Wall Street heads into the weekend with a strong dose of optimism following Donald Trump's comments expressing his desire to finalize trade agreements...
Financial markets are heading into the second half of the year after a few very turbulent months. While June was quiet in terms of trade negotiations between...
OPEC+ is considering another significant increase in oil production, according to the latest media reports released just minutes ago. Oil futures briefly...
S&P 500 breaks above February highs Blurry inflation landscape supports Treasury yields. Wall Street trades with a...
01:30 PM BST, United States - Inflation Data for May: Core PCE Price Index: actual 2.7% YoY; forecast 2.6% YoY; previous 2.6%...
Gold is seeing a sharp decline in value, a move that is notable given the concurrent weakness in the US dollar and rising expectations for Fed rate cuts....
Futures on DAX (DE40) gain 0.3% today amid still strong sentiments on Wall Street and hope for a favorable deal with the United States Puma...
The German DE40 index has been in an upward trend for some time now. Looking at the D1 interval, the price is clearly above the 23,500 point zone, which...
Gold (GOLD) is down over 1.3% today, as traders take profits amid signs of easing global geopolitical tensions. Firstly, the situation in the Middle...
The Chinese ministry's statement indicates that China's talks with the US in London have yielded a number of positive results for both sides. China...
Stock indices are rising on both sides of the Atlantic, with U.S. futures up between 0.2% and 0.3%. Gains in Europe are even more pronounced —...
Spanish CPI YoY Flash (June): 2.2% (Forecast 2.1%, Previous 2.0%) CPI MoM Flash: 0.6% (Forecast 0.4%, Previous 0.10%) Spanish HICP YoY Flash...
U.S. index futures continue their winning streak on Friday, with the US100 and US500 gaining between 0.1% and 0.15%. The U.S. dollar (USDIDX) is stabilizing...
European indices posted gains today, supported by optimism from the U.S. stock market. The German DAX performed best, rising over 0.6%. The UK’s...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator