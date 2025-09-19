BREAKING: Bitcoin above $31,000 - highest since the beginning of the year📈
Bitcoin extends the dynamic upward rally initiated by the launch of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Bitcoin and the involvement of major players from the...
Market news
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
Bitcoin extends the dynamic upward rally initiated by the launch of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Bitcoin and the involvement of major players from the...
The final session of the week once again elevates the recessionary tone in the markets, clearly affecting the behaviour of the Antipodean currencies, which...
Wall Street loses at the end of the week. Sell-off of technology companies continues US100 loses 1.2% and is trying to hold 15,000 pt support zone Weak...
Mary Daly and Raphael Bostic of the Federal Reserve commented today on the state of monetary policy and the US economy. USDIDX is gaining 0.5%. Fed...
S&P US PMI reading (16:45 BST) Services:54,1 Expected: 54 Previously: 54,9 Manufacturing: 46,3 Expected: 48,5 Previously: 48,4 Composite:...
DE30 historic falls below 16,000 points and 50-day EMA Siemens Energy with historic share price decline Morgan Stanley boosts recommendation...
While soybean and corn contracts are losing today, wheat (WHEAT) contracts are trading up and have approached a key long-term resistance (SMA200). Data...
Soybean (SOYBEAN) and corn (CORN) futures opened lower after rolling over and are trading 12 and 8% lower, respectively. The US Midwest is experiencing...
EURUSD is trading around 1% lower on the day with EUR being one of the worst performing G10 currencies today. Common currency dropped following release...
Release of flash PMIs for June from France and Germany turned out to be a disappointment. French data showed a slump in service gauge from 52.0 to 48.0,...
Flash PMI indices for June were a key point in today's European economic calendar. As usual, attention was mostly paid to readings from France and...
European indices set for lower opening Flash PMIs for June from Europe and the United States GBP ticks higher after retail sales beat European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed - S&P 500 gained 0.37%, Nasdaq rallied 0.95%, Dow Jones finished flat and Russell 2000 declined...
Wall Street indices swung during the cash session today. Main US benchmarks launched the session lower, gained later on but has given big part of...
Fed Chair Powell repeated a few times during his testimony before the US Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs that he thinks two more...
Bitcoin is pulling back today and making a move back below the $30,000 mark. Drop comes after cryptocurrency custodian BitGo informed that it has terminated...
From a fundamental point of view, DOE report released earlier today should be positive for oil prices. Inventories dropped by more than 3 million barrels,...
Fed Chair Powell appeared on Capitol Hill today for the second day of his congressional semiannual testimonies. Powell testified before the US Senate banking...
The US Department of Energy released an official weekly report on US oil and oil derivative inventories at 4:00 pm BST today. Report came a day later than...
US Energy Information Administration (EIA) released a weekly report on US natural gas inventories today at 3:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show an...
